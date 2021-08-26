Product Recall Trends in Connectivity: Q2 2021

Both the USA and EU saw a drop in unsafe product notifications for electrical & electronic products compared to the previous quarter.

The number of unsafe product notifications dropped in both the USA and the EU in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the first quarter of the year.

In the EU, notifications went down by 11%. A total of 53 products were notified as unsafe with audio, video and household appliances the most common products affected, and main risk identified as electric shock.

In the USA, unsafe product notifications decreased by 50% on Q1 2021. Four products were recalled - two in audio, video and household and two in IT and telecommunications - with the main risks being fire and burns.

Product Recall Trends provides a quarterly overview of the top recalled product categories and products, and the main associated risks, in the EU and the USA.

