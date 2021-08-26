Product Recall Trends in Hardlines: Q2 2021

Q2 2021 recalls for hardlines products showed an increase in both the EU and USA against the first quarter of the year.

Notifications for unsafe hardlines products, in Q2 2021, rose by 58% in the USA and 44% in the EU, against Q1, 2021.

27 hardlines products were notified as unsafe in the USA with the top category being home furnishings and houseware. The most common risks from home furnishings and houseware were injuries and burns.

In the EU, 212 unsafe product notifications were issued. The top category was toys, with the main risks identified as chemical and choking.

Product Recall Trends provides a quarterly overview of the top recalled product categories and products, and the main associated risks, in the EU and the USA.

