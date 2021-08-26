Log in
    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS AG

(SGSN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/26 05:28:34 am
2845.5 CHF   -0.26%
Product Recall Trends in Softlines: Q2 2021

08/26/2021 | 05:11am EDT
In Q2 2021, product recalls for softlines increased in both the EU and the USA compared to the previous quarter.

In the second quarter of 2021, the EU and USA both saw a rise in unsafe product notifications for softlines items.

Fashion jewelry and clothing and textiles were the products most commonly recalled in the EU (106 products) and the main risks identified were chemical and strangulation.

Seven products were recalled in the USA - four of which were children's clothing that did not meet US flammability requirements.

Download the full infographic to learn more >

Product Recall Trends provides a quarterly overview of the top recalled product categories and products, and the main associated risks, in the EU and the USA.

See more product recall trends:

About SGS

We are SGS - the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. Our 93,000 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 09:10:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 312 M 6 891 M 6 891 M
Net income 2021 641 M 700 M 700 M
Net Debt 2021 1 882 M 2 054 M 2 054 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,1x
Yield 2021 2,88%
Capitalization 21 383 M 23 382 M 23 342 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,69x
EV / Sales 2022 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 92 143
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart SGS AG
Duration : Period :
SGS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2 853,00 CHF
Average target price 2 838,05 CHF
Spread / Average Target -0,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Dominik de Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Calvin Grieder Chairman
Olivier Merkt Chief Compliance Officer & SVP-Legal
August François von Finck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SGS AG6.85%23 382
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE72.58%26 651
CENTRE TESTING INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO. LTD.3.00%7 276
CHINA BUILDING MATERIAL TEST & CERTIFICATION GROUP CO., LTD.24.33%1 619
PONY TESTING CO., LTD.59.25%1 458
SUZHOU ELECTRICAL APPARATUS SCIENCE ACADEMY CO., LTD.33.15%1 106