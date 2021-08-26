Product Recall Trends in Softlines: Q2 2021

In Q2 2021, product recalls for softlines increased in both the EU and the USA compared to the previous quarter.

In the second quarter of 2021, the EU and USA both saw a rise in unsafe product notifications for softlines items.

Fashion jewelry and clothing and textiles were the products most commonly recalled in the EU (106 products) and the main risks identified were chemical and strangulation.

Seven products were recalled in the USA - four of which were children's clothing that did not meet US flammability requirements.

Product Recall Trends provides a quarterly overview of the top recalled product categories and products, and the main associated risks, in the EU and the USA.

