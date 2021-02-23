Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  SGS AG    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS AG

(SGSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SGS : 2020 Annual Reports – Enabling a Better, Safer and More Interconnected World

02/23/2021 | 03:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This simultaneous publishing reflects a further step in our journey towards fully integrated reporting and highlights how sustainability is both integral to our strategy and has become critical to all our stakeholders. These reports measure financial and non-financial performance throughout the year, examining all aspects of our business to give transparency over our entire value chain to customers, employees, partners and investors. It also demonstrates the positive impact we have on the communities in which we operate.

In these reports, we highlight the achievements of our people in a challenging year. Through their competence and agility SGS has been able to deliver our investment, financial and environmental performance, creating value to society.

In 2021, we look forward to launching our Sustainability Ambitions 2030 and to formally communicating the next stage of our strategic evolution to all our stakeholders. This will reinforce our leadership position of the TIC industry through both our sustainability and financial performance.

More details can be found in the online Annual and Sustainability Reports, featuring video content about SGS's business and our greatest asset: our people.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Toby Reeks
SVP Corporate Communication, Sustainability & Investor Relations
t: +41 79 641 83 02
Media: Daniel Rufenacht
Group VP Corporate Communications
t: +41 78 656 94 59

www.sgs.com

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 89,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 20:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SGS AG
03:33pSGS : 2020 Annual Reports – Enabling a Better, Safer and More Interconnect..
PU
06:58aSGS : Equips UAE Laboratory With Fuel Chemical Waste Detection Technology
MT
04:10aSGS : Launch of the New SGS Cosmetics & Hygiene LinkedIn Page
PU
03:04aSGS : Fujairah Extends its Marine Fuel Oil Testing Capabilities
PU
12:52aSGS : China Releases an Updated Product Standard GB/T 22864-2020 Towels
PU
12:52aCHINA RELEASES AN UPDATED NATIONAL S : Generic Names
PU
12:44aSGS : US TPCH Strengthens Model Legislation on Toxics in Packaging
PU
02/22SGS : New Specification for Barrier Face Coverings
PU
02/22UPDATE : Tempus Resources Down 6% as Completes Phase-One Exploration at Valle De..
MT
02/22TEMPUS RESOURCES : Completes Phase-One Exploration at Valle Del Tigre II Project..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 106 M 6 742 M 6 742 M
Net income 2021 606 M 669 M 669 M
Net Debt 2021 2 010 M 2 219 M 2 219 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,2x
Yield 2021 3,10%
Capitalization 20 074 M 22 272 M 22 165 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,62x
EV / Sales 2022 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 89 098
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart SGS AG
Duration : Period :
SGS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 2 633,83 CHF
Last Close Price 2 651,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Dominik de Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Petros P. Kalantzis Chairman
Christoph Heidler Chief Information Officer
Olivier Merkt SVP-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SGS AG-0.71%22 345
SQUARE, INC.23.18%120 887
FISERV, INC.-2.20%76 001
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-8.99%57 885
CINTAS CORPORATION-3.67%35 763
AFTERPAY LIMITED17.34%33 660
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ