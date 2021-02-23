SGS : 2020 Annual Reports – Enabling a Better, Safer and More Interconnected World

This simultaneous publishing reflects a further step in our journey towards fully integrated reporting and highlights how sustainability is both integral to our strategy and has become critical to all our stakeholders. These reports measure financial and non-financial performance throughout the year, examining all aspects of our business to give transparency over our entire value chain to customers, employees, partners and investors. It also demonstrates the positive impact we have on the communities in which we operate.

In these reports, we highlight the achievements of our people in a challenging year. Through their competence and agility SGS has been able to deliver our investment, financial and environmental performance, creating value to society.

In 2021, we look forward to launching our Sustainability Ambitions 2030 and to formally communicating the next stage of our strategic evolution to all our stakeholders. This will reinforce our leadership position of the TIC industry through both our sustainability and financial performance.

More details can be found in the online Annual and Sustainability Reports, featuring video content about SGS's business and our greatest asset: our people.

