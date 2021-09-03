Log in
    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS AG

(SGSN)
  Summary
SGS : 2021 Focus On Danube

09/03/2021
Our Romanian, Hungarian, Bulgarian and Serbian teams' continued investment in innovative technology will help your organization move from strength to strength.
Agri TradeHighlights|Grains

We've passed the midway point of the 2021 harvesting season in the Danube Region. As this year's results begin to emerge, global agri market players are keeping a close watch - eager to identify the new opportunities that will arise from the new production.

Our local teams, working together in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Serbia, comprise more than 400 experts operating in the field, at ports, in offices and laboratories. With decades of experience and unparalleled technical know-how, they can be trusted to fulfill all your testing, inspection, risk management, fumigation and market intelligence requirements.

Our expert teams in the Danube region have consistently been improving their operations over the past year - and this is set to continue in the future. SGS in Bulgaria has significantly expanded its scope of accreditations, in Hungary our team has developed its own technology to add value by improving reporting, our experts in Romania are currently working on extending their testing capabilities and our Serbian team has implemented a robust inspection system for grain crops.

Working with our experts, you will gain access to local expertise that operates with an international outlook. Our regional network of experts will be your trusted partner on the ground, ensuring the quality, quantity and safety of your agricultural commodities throughout your supply chain.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 06:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 312 M 6 904 M 6 904 M
Net income 2021 641 M 701 M 701 M
Net Debt 2021 1 882 M 2 058 M 2 058 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,5x
Yield 2021 2,85%
Capitalization 21 668 M 23 681 M 23 698 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,73x
EV / Sales 2022 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 92 143
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart SGS AG
SGS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SGS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2 891,00 CHF
Average target price 2 838,05 CHF
Spread / Average Target -1,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Dominik de Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Calvin Grieder Chairman
Olivier Merkt Chief Compliance Officer & SVP-Legal
August François von Finck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SGS AG8.28%23 681
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE79.66%27 556
CENTRE TESTING INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO. LTD.-1.46%7 029
CHINA BUILDING MATERIAL TEST & CERTIFICATION GROUP CO., LTD.46.94%1 865
PONY TESTING CO., LTD.43.14%1 336
SUZHOU ELECTRICAL APPARATUS SCIENCE ACADEMY CO., LTD.40.39%1 100