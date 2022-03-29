SGS AGM: All Resolutions Approved

All resolutions were approved at the Annual General Meeting of SGS, including the re-election of Mr. Calvin Grieder to Chair of the Board and the election of Ms. Phyllis Cheung to the Board of Directors.

All proposals of the Board of Directors approved

Mr. Calvin Grieder was re-elected to the Board of Directors and as Chair of the Board of Directors; all other Board members standing for re-election confirmed

Ms. Phyllis Cheung joined the SGS Board as an independent member

PricewaterhouseCoopers SA, Geneva, was re-elected as Auditors of SGS SA and Group Auditors for the business year 2022

The Management Report, the Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for 2021 were approved and all proposals for the remuneration report were approved by shareholders.

Shareholders approved the proposed appropriation of available earnings and approved the dividend for the past financial year to CHF 80 per share.

The election of Ms. Phyllis Cheung as a new independent Board member was also announced today. Ms. Cheung has 30 years of experience in the consumer industry and has served as Chief Executive Officer of McDonald's China since 2015. Ms. Cheung oversees business strategy, operations and development for the company's 4,500 restaurants. Under her leadership, the number of restaurants in China has doubled. She led the company's digital transformation to elevate the customer dining experience through omni-channel digital platforms. While accelerating business development, Ms. Cheung also initiated various brand trust and sustainability programs, covering digital food safety, green restaurants, green packaging, children's welfare, youth employment and more.

Preceding her current role at McDonald's China, Ms. Cheung served the company as Managing Director of Singapore and Regional Manager of Malaysia.

Prior to joining McDonald's, Ms. Cheung was Strategic Planner at Leo Burnett. She has a long history of fast-moving consumer goods experience in Asian markets, such as Hong Kong, India and mainland China. She also spent several years working for some of the world's largest advertising agencies, including Saatchi & Saatchi and J. Walter Thompson.

Ms. Cheung is a Council member of the Soong Ching Ling Foundation. She has been selected as one of the Most Powerful Women by Fortune China and Top 100 Business Women by Forbes China.

All other Board members who stood for re-election were confirmed for a term of one year ending on the date of the 2023 Annual General Meeting:

Mr. Calvin Grieder (Chair)

Mr. Sami Atiya

Mr. Paul Desmarais, jr.

Mr. Ian Gallienne

Mr. Tobias Hartmann

Mr. Shelby R. du Pasquier

Ms. Kory Sorenson

Ms. Janet S. Vergis

Shareholders also approved the 2021 Remuneration Report and, as required by Swiss law on Say on Pay, approved the remuneration of the Board until the next Annual Shareholders Meeting, the variable compensation of the Senior Management team in relation to the 2021 performance, granted a maximum envelope for the fixed remuneration of the management team for the year 2023 and authorized the issuance of a new Long-Term Incentive Plan for a vesting period of three years.

