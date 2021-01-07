Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  SGS AG    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS AG

(SGSN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 01/06 11:31:13 am
2675 CHF   +1.06%
01:21aSGS : Buys UK Food Testing Laboratory From Concept Life Sciences
MT
01:08aSGS : ASEAN Cosmetic Directive Annexes Updated
PU
12:26aSGS : Acquires Analytical & Development Services, UK
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SGS : ASEAN Cosmetic Directive Annexes Updated

01/07/2021 | 01:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASEAN Cosmetic Directive has been updated to Version 2020-01, with most of the changes to be implemented from March 2022.

SAFEGUARDS | Cosmetics, Personal Care & HouseholdNO. 185/20

Updates to Annexes of the ASEAN Cosmetic Directive (ACD) were released on November 2020, following the decisions adopted at the 32nd ASEAN Cosmetic Scientific Body (ACSB) Meeting.

Most of the updates will be implemented from March 2022. An exception is the prohibition on the use of Dibutylin Hydrogen Borate in cosmetic products, which will be implemented from September 2021.

Annex II

  • 4 substances are prohibited
Annex II II II II
Ref No. 1400 1577 1578 1579
Substance Dibutyltin hydrogen borate
Formaldehyde
Paraformaldehyde
Methanediol; methylene glycol
CAS No. 75113‐37‐0
 50‐00‐0
 30525‐89‐4
 463‐57‐0
Implementation Date 8 September 2021
 8 March 2022
 8 March 2022
 8 March 2022

Annex III

  • 3 substances are restricted with updated requirements
  • 1 new substance is restricted
Changes Amend Amend Amend New
Annex III III III III
Ref No. 13
 324 (308)
 325 (309)
 327 (1383 Annex II)
Substances Formaldehyde
 Tagetes patula flower extract
Tagetes patula flower oil
Tagetes patula flower extract
Tagetes patula flower oil
Tagetes patula flower extract
Tagetes patula flower oil
CAS No. 50‐00‐0 91770‐75‐1
91770‐75‐1/8016‐84‐0
91722‐29‐1
91722‐29‐1/8016‐84‐0
Tagetes patula flower extract
Tagetes patula flower oil
Restrictions Field of Application And/Or Use
Nail hardening products (a) Leave‐on products
(b) Rinse‐off products
(a) Leave‐on products
(b) Rinse‐off products
(a) Leave‐on products
(b) Rinse‐off products
Maximum Concentration in Ready for Use Preparation
 2.2% calculated as formaldehyde
(a) 0.01%
(b) 0.1%
 (a) 0.01%
(b) 0.1%
 (a) 0.01%
(b) 0.1%
Other Limitations and Requirements Allowed only in Lao PDR,
Thailand and Vietnam
 For (a) and (b): Alpha terthienyl (terthiophen) content in the extract/oil ≤ 0.35 %.

For (a): Not to be used in sunscreen products and products marketed for exposure to natural/artificial UV light.

For (a) and (b): In case of combined use with Tagetes patula (entry 325) or Tagetes erecta (entry 327), the total combined content of Tagetes in ready for use preparation shall not exceed the maximum concentration limits set out in column (d).

For (a) and (b): Alpha terthienyl (terthiophen) content in the extract/oil ≤ 0.35 %.

For (a): Not to be used in sunscreen products and products marketed for exposure to natural/artificial UV light.

For (a) and (b): In case of combined use with Tagetes minuta (entry 324) or Tagetes erecta (entry 327), the total combined content of Tagetes in ready for use preparation shall not exceed the maximum concentration limits set out in column (d).

For (a) and (b): Alpha terthienyl (terthiophen) content in the extract/oil ≤ 0.35 %.

For (a): Not to be used in sunscreen products and products marketed for exposure to natural/artificial UV light.

For (a) and (b): In case of combined use with Tagetes minuta (entry 324) or Tagetes patula (entry 325), the total combined content of Tagetes in ready for use preparation shall not exceed the maximum concentration limits set out in column (d).
Conditions of Use and Warnings Which Must Be Printed on the Labels
 Protects cuticles with grease or oil.
Contains formaldehyde (2)
Implementation Date 8 March 2022
8 March 2022
8 March 2022
8 March 2022

Annex V


Changes Delete
Annex
Ref No.
Substance
Maximum Authorized Concentration
Limitations and Requirements
Conditions of Use and Warnings Which Must Be Printed on the Label
Implementation Date
 8 March 2022

It is crucial for all cosmetic, personal care and household products to be safe, effective and stable. SGS provides testing, inspection and certification services to manufacturers, distributors and importers to ensure a high level of product quality in every area. Our state-of-the-art laboratories offer tailored solutions for chemical, biophysical, microbiological, stability and biological aspects. We also have extensive capabilities in performance testing, claim support studies and consumer panels. Our testing is conducted according to customer specific or recognized standard methods, some of which were developed by SGS. Our cosmetic safety assessors and other technical experts can support customers by making sure new products comply with regulatory requirements. In the end, it's only trusted because it's tested.

  1. 32nd ASEAN Cosmetic Scientific Body (ACSB) Meeting

Next Step

Cosmetic manufacturers, importers and distributors shall be aware of the different implementation timeline of new requirements and changes on ASEAN Cosmetic Directive.

For enquiries, please contact:

Queenie Ho-yan TSE
Assistant Technical Service Manager
t: +852 2765 3672

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2020 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided 'as is' and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 06:07:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about SGS AG
01:21aSGS : Buys UK Food Testing Laboratory From Concept Life Sciences
MT
01:08aSGS : ASEAN Cosmetic Directive Annexes Updated
PU
12:26aSGS : Acquires Analytical & Development Services, UK
PU
01/06SGS : Bryan Garnier & Co Lifts Price Target on SGS SA, Maintains Neutral Recomme..
MT
01/06CALIFORNIA PROPOSITION 65 : Reformulation of Phthalates in Consumer Goods
PU
01/05SGS : Gets US FDA Approval to Review Third-Party Submissions for Medical Devices
MT
01/05SGS : LuxuryRes Launch COVID-19 Hygiene Monitoring Assessment for Hotels
MT
01/05SGS : Receives U.S. FDA Approval to Provide Third Party Review Services for 510(..
PU
01/05SGS : LuxuryRes Launches Hygiene Monitored (HM) Program created in Collaboration..
PU
01/05SGS : New SGS Online Training Course, Asbestos, is Now Available
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 681 M 6 464 M 6 464 M
Net income 2020 492 M 560 M 560 M
Net Debt 2020 1 590 M 1 810 M 1 810 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,3x
Yield 2020 2,83%
Capitalization 20 203 M 22 904 M 22 988 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,84x
EV / Sales 2021 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 89 226
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart SGS AG
Duration : Period :
SGS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 2 568,96 CHF
Last Close Price 2 675,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 12,1%
Spread / Average Target -3,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Petros P. Kalantzis Chairman
Dominik de Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Heidler Chief Information Officer
August François von Finck Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SGS AG0.19%22 904
SQUARE, INC.4.25%103 603
FISERV, INC.0.28%75 330
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-4.67%61 472
CINTAS CORPORATION-0.70%36 628
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-4.47%32 894
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ