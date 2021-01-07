SGS : ASEAN Cosmetic Directive Annexes Updated

ASEAN Cosmetic Directive has been updated to Version 2020-01, with most of the changes to be implemented from March 2022.

SAFEGUARDS | Cosmetics, Personal Care & HouseholdNO. 185/20

Updates to Annexes of the ASEAN Cosmetic Directive (ACD) were released on November 2020, following the decisions adopted at the 32nd ASEAN Cosmetic Scientific Body (ACSB) Meeting.

Most of the updates will be implemented from March 2022. An exception is the prohibition on the use of Dibutylin Hydrogen Borate in cosmetic products, which will be implemented from September 2021.

Annex II

4 substances are prohibited

Annex II II II II Ref No. 1400 1577 1578 1579 Substance Dibutyltin hydrogen borate

Formaldehyde

Paraformaldehyde

Methanediol; methylene glycol

CAS No. 75113‐37‐0

50‐00‐0

30525‐89‐4

463‐57‐0

Implementation Date 8 September 2021

8 March 2022

8 March 2022

8 March 2022



Annex III

3 substances are restricted with updated requirements

1 new substance is restricted

Changes Amend Amend Amend New Annex III III III III Ref No. 13

324 (308)

325 (309)

327 (1383 Annex II)

Substances Formaldehyde

Tagetes patula flower extract

Tagetes patula flower oil

Tagetes patula flower extract

Tagetes patula flower oil

Tagetes patula flower extract

Tagetes patula flower oil

CAS No. 50‐00‐0 91770‐75‐1

91770‐75‐1/8016‐84‐0

91722‐29‐1

91722‐29‐1/8016‐84‐0

Tagetes patula flower extract

Tagetes patula flower oil Restrictions Field of Application And/Or Use

Nail hardening products (a) Leave‐on products

(b) Rinse‐off products

(a) Leave‐on products

(b) Rinse‐off products

(a) Leave‐on products

(b) Rinse‐off products

Maximum Concentration in Ready for Use Preparation

2.2% calculated as formaldehyde

(a) 0.01%

(b) 0.1%

(a) 0.01%

(b) 0.1%

(a) 0.01%

(b) 0.1%

Other Limitations and Requirements Allowed only in Lao PDR,

Thailand and Vietnam

For (a) and (b): Alpha terthienyl (terthiophen) content in the extract/oil ≤ 0.35 %. For (a): Not to be used in sunscreen products and products marketed for exposure to natural/artificial UV light. For (a) and (b): In case of combined use with Tagetes patula (entry 325) or Tagetes erecta (entry 327), the total combined content of Tagetes in ready for use preparation shall not exceed the maximum concentration limits set out in column (d).

For (a) and (b): Alpha terthienyl (terthiophen) content in the extract/oil ≤ 0.35 %. For (a): Not to be used in sunscreen products and products marketed for exposure to natural/artificial UV light. For (a) and (b): In case of combined use with Tagetes minuta (entry 324) or Tagetes erecta (entry 327), the total combined content of Tagetes in ready for use preparation shall not exceed the maximum concentration limits set out in column (d).

For (a) and (b): Alpha terthienyl (terthiophen) content in the extract/oil ≤ 0.35 %. For (a): Not to be used in sunscreen products and products marketed for exposure to natural/artificial UV light. For (a) and (b): In case of combined use with Tagetes minuta (entry 324) or Tagetes patula (entry 325), the total combined content of Tagetes in ready for use preparation shall not exceed the maximum concentration limits set out in column (d).

Conditions of Use and Warnings Which Must Be Printed on the Labels

Protects cuticles with grease or oil.

Contains formaldehyde (2) Implementation Date 8 March 2022

8 March 2022

8 March 2022

8 March 2022



Annex V



Changes Delete Annex Ref No.

Substance



Maximum Authorized Concentration

Limitations and Requirements



Conditions of Use and Warnings Which Must Be Printed on the Label

Implementation Date

8 March 2022



It is crucial for all cosmetic, personal care and household products to be safe, effective and stable. SGS provides testing, inspection and certification services to manufacturers, distributors and importers to ensure a high level of product quality in every area. Our state-of-the-art laboratories offer tailored solutions for chemical, biophysical, microbiological, stability and biological aspects. We also have extensive capabilities in performance testing, claim support studies and consumer panels. Our testing is conducted according to customer specific or recognized standard methods, some of which were developed by SGS. Our cosmetic safety assessors and other technical experts can support customers by making sure new products comply with regulatory requirements. In the end, it's only trusted because it's tested.

Next Step

Cosmetic manufacturers, importers and distributors shall be aware of the different implementation timeline of new requirements and changes on ASEAN Cosmetic Directive.

For enquiries, please contact:

Queenie Ho-yan TSE

Assistant Technical Service Manager

t: +852 2765 3672

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2020 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided 'as is' and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.