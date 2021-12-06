Log in
  5. SGS AG
  7. Summary
    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS AG

(SGSN)
SGS : Accreditation for Railway Control-Command and Signaling Assessments Received

12/06/2021 | 01:12am EST
SGS in Spain has been endorsed by the Spanish national accreditation body (ENAC) to act as an Independent Notified Body for the assessment of control-command and signaling systems against the European technical specifications for interoperability (TSI NoBo).

This enables us to provide rail conformity assessment services for Technical Specifications of Interoperability (TSI), independent safety assessment (ISA) for rail systems and sub-systems, such as infrastructure, control-command and signaling, rolling stock, traffic management, etc.

The expansion of our scope of accreditation for railway conformity assessment services cements our position as a leader in testing, inspection and certification for the railway industry.

Alim Saidov, Executive Vice President, Industries & Environment, stated, "Strong commitment by SGS management and technical teams has enabled this significant achievement, which positions SGS as a leading TIC company in rail certification. We will be able to actively contribute to the development of safe and sustainable rail networks, at a time when climate change concerns are undoubtedly requiring bold modal transfers in the transportation sector."

SGS Certification Services

SGS's world leading certification services enable organizations to demonstrate that their projects, products, processes, systems or services are compliant with national and international regulations and standards.

We are accredited to perform certification activities as a Notified Body and Designated Body (NoBo/DeBo), as well as Independent Safety Assessments (AsBo/ISA), among other industry certifications, with the following group accreditations:

  • NoBo/DeBo (ENAC Nº181/C-PR394)
  • AsBo / ISA Type A (ENAC Nº133/EI755)
  • AsBo (PCA AK 013)
  • ISA (Dakks D-IS-12088-02-01)
  • ISA (EMA - UVISA 001)

We also perform related activities for:

  • Welding EN 15085
  • Electrical Laboratories (Dakks D-IS-12088-02-01 and ENAC Nº 05/LE011)
  • IRIS (08/10/14a)
SGS Rail Services

We offer a broad range of services for the global rail industry. We help rolling stock, railways systems infrastructure, components manufacturers and operators to deliver projects and ensure the continued performance of their businesses.

We provide our customers with the required verification and inspection services during the entire project life cycle. Through independent audit and control, we ensure that the equipment and material supplied meet customer requirements and quality, safety, and industry standards.

Our services for the railway industry include but are not limited to:

  • Rolling stock
  • Infrastructure
  • Signaling and other railways systems assessment and certification
  • Quality assurance
  • Independent safety assessment
  • Supply chain and inspection
  • Destructive/non-destructive testing
  • Technical assistance
  • Technical staffing services
  • Construction and installation supervision
  • Asset condition assessment

We support customers around the world, thanks to our global presence and more than 30 years of experience in the rail industry.

For more information, please contact:

Maha Salem
Global Head of Rail, Industries & Environment
m: +34 607 845 281

About SGS

We are SGS - the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. Our 93,000 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 06:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
