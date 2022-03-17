Log in
    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS AG

(SGSN)
SGS : Accredited by MiQ as Third-Party Auditor to Assess Methane Emissions and Practices for Oil and Gas Facilities

03/17/2022 | 08:41am EDT
As emissions management is key in the transition towards clean energy, the oil and gas industry has an important role to play through the reduction of methane emissions.

Methane is 84x more potent in the atmosphere (and therefore damaging) than CO2 over a 20 year period. That's why MiQ has developed a global solution for a global issue, grading gas on methane emissions to drive change in parallel with regulation through not-for-profit and independently audited certification standards to cover upstream, midstream and transport.

The MiQ standards drive climate action: creating incentives for the drastic reduction of methane emissions across the oil and gas sector, by delivering a thriving market for certified natural gas.

As an accredited third-party expert, SGS can now offer companies in the oil and gas industry an independent, credible verification of their methane emissions performance. Our auditors have the necessary expertise in methane emissions monitoring and verification to carry out a detailed assessment of an oil and gas facility against the MiQ Standard.

SGS provides the following services:

  • Independent third-party assurance of the methane emissions performance
  • The certification process includes an offsite and on-site audit to assess:
    • Methane intensity calculation
    • Methane emissions management practices
    • Monitoring technologies

SGS auditors combine expertise in greenhouse gas (GHG) verification for the oil and gas industry with solutions for fugitive emissions measurement that include leak detection and repair (LDAR). We are constantly exploring new technologies and can support the industry with practical solutions to improve methane emissions performance.

For more information, please contact:

Francesca Cerchia
Global Service Manager
Industries & Environment
t: +44 7841 5706 55

About MiQ

MiQ is an independent, not-for-profit partnership between Rocky Mountain Institute and SYSTEMIQ aiming to bring about a rapid reduction in methane emissions in the oil and gas sector. MiQ aims to abate almost 6 billion tonnes of CO2e in methane emissions by 2030 and has designed a certification system which, adopted at scale, will create a differentiated market for natural gas. This will incentivize the sector to invest in technology to make the significant methane reductions necessary to support the achievement of global climate targets.

For more information, visit www.miq.org.

About SGS

We are SGS - the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. Our 96,000 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 12:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
