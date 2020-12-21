Log in
SGS : Acquires a Majority Stake in Ryobi Geotechnique International Pte Ltd

12/21/2020 | 12:39am EST
SGS is pleased to announce the acquisition of a majority stake (80%) in Ryobi Geotechnique International Pte Ltd (RGIPL).

Headquartered in Singapore, RGIPL is a company specializing in providing geoengineering solutions for activities such as instrumentation and monitoring, soil investigation, and geotechnical engineering for the construction and infrastructure industry. The majority of its business is generated in Singapore with a balanced portfolio of public and private sector projects. The company was founded in 2000 by Joseph Wang, CEO, and he was then joined by Changwei Luo, COO. RGIPL group employs 487 engineers and technicians. It generated revenues of S$41mln in FY2020 (06/2020), achieving strong growth of 6%.

'The acquisition of Ryobi supports our strategic evolution, increasing our exposure to the key TIC megatrends and customer demand. It also accelerates our regional growth strategy by supporting quality, safety and compliance services for critical infrastructure and construction,' said Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS. 'It enables us to offer complex value-added services at the early design and construction stages of CAPEX projects in key infrastructure and construction markets. Ryobi's proven track record will strengthen our growth profile in Singapore and South-East Asia.'

'Ryobi has delivered consistent organic growth over the past 20 years. Like SGS, providing innovative and reliable solutions to customers and delivering market-leading services has always been our value and strength,' stated Joseph Wang, CEO, RGIPL. 'Joining SGS will greatly enhance our capabilities from a technical, operational and financial perspective, which will better equip us to both serve our long-time customers and explore new opportunities in overseas markets.'

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Toby Reeks
Investor Relations
t: +41 79 641 83 02
Media: Daniel Rufenacht
Corporate Communications and Sustainability
t: +41 78 656 94 59

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 89,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 05:38:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 5 683 M 6 408 M 6 408 M
Net income 2020 492 M 554 M 554 M
Net Debt 2020 1 604 M 1 808 M 1 808 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,9x
Yield 2020 2,86%
Capitalization 19 961 M 22 548 M 22 509 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,79x
EV / Sales 2021 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 89 226
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart SGS AG
Duration : Period :
SGS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2 563,29 CHF
Last Close Price 2 643,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target -3,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Petros P. Kalantzis Chairman
Dominik de Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Heidler Chief Information Officer
August François von Finck Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SGS AG-0.30%22 548
SQUARE, INC.276.36%106 173
FISERV, INC.-0.71%76 973
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.7.54%58 769
CINTAS CORPORATION31.69%37 074
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.117.67%36 719
