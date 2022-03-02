SGS : Acquisition of Gas Analysis Services

SGS is pleased to welcome Gas Analysis Services (GAS), an Irish gas analysis testing and instrumentation specialist group, into the group.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

GAS provides gas instrumentation measurement & calibration, on-site testing, technical services, instrumentation solutions and industrial hygiene testing to a range of sectors including pharmaceuticals, semi-conductors, food and beverages. The acquisition enhances our Industries & Environment (I&E) portfolio of competence to further support our customers along their supply chains.

Founded in 1987 by Frank Whelan, GAS is headquartered in Rathnew, County Wicklow, Ireland, and has offices as well in the United Kingdom and Denmark. The company has grown consistently since inception and generated circa EUR 7 million of revenue in 2021. We welcome nearly 40 employees to SGS, including the current management team, which will continue to lead the business.

Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS said: "This acquisition builds further our competence in high purity gas testing and critical skills and knowledge. GAS has strong customer references and accreditations in the highly regulated pharmaceutical, medical device and food and beverage sectors."

GAS will be managed within our growing I&E Measurement and Calibration services portfolio.

