  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  SGS AG
  News
  Summary
    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS AG

(SGSN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 10/15 11:32:02 am
2746 CHF   -0.51%
01:02aSGS : Acquisition of Groupe IDEA TESTS
PU
01:00aSGS : Buys France-Based Microbiological, In-Vitro Testing Provider
MT
10/13SGS : Denmark Issues Legislation on Persistent Organic Pollutants
PU
SGS : Acquisition of Groupe IDEA TESTS

10/18/2021 | 01:02am EDT
SGS is pleased to announce the acquisition of privately owned Groupe IDEA TESTS (IDEA), a leading provider of clinical, microbiological and in-vitro testing, and regulatory services to the cosmetics and personal care industry in France.

Founded in 1999 by Benoit Latouche, IDEA is headquartered in France, with facilities in Martillac, Talence (Bordeaux region) and Plouzané (Brest region), and in Bucharest, Romania. IDEA employs nearly 80 staff and generated revenues of approximately EUR 6 million in 2020.

Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS, said: "This acquisition supports our strategic evolution by further aligning our global network more closely to the key TIC megatrends and customer demand. It brings us strong clinical, microbiological and in-vitro testing capability in France and enables us to offer enhanced services to the strategic focus markets of cosmetics and hygiene."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed in December 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Toby Reeks
Corporate Communications, Sustainability & Investor Relations
t: +41 79 641 83 02

www.sgs.com

About SGS

We are SGS - the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. Our 93,000 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 05:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 329 M 6 843 M 6 843 M
Net income 2021 641 M 693 M 693 M
Net Debt 2021 1 934 M 2 091 M 2 091 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,9x
Yield 2021 3,00%
Capitalization 20 581 M 22 287 M 22 250 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,56x
EV / Sales 2022 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 92 143
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart SGS AG
Duration : Period :
SGS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2 746,00 CHF
Average target price 2 860,68 CHF
Spread / Average Target 4,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Dominik de Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Calvin Grieder Chairman
Olivier Merkt Chief Compliance Officer & SVP-Legal
August François von Finck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SGS AG2.85%22 287
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE58.15%24 166
SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY-4.70%7 398
CENTRE TESTING INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO. LTD.1.94%7 251
CHINA BUILDING MATERIAL TEST & CERTIFICATION GROUP CO., LTD.43.01%1 874
PONY TESTING CO., LTD.46.70%1 352