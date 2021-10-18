SGS : Acquisition of Groupe IDEA TESTS

SGS is pleased to announce the acquisition of privately owned Groupe IDEA TESTS (IDEA), a leading provider of clinical, microbiological and in-vitro testing, and regulatory services to the cosmetics and personal care industry in France.

Founded in 1999 by Benoit Latouche, IDEA is headquartered in France, with facilities in Martillac, Talence (Bordeaux region) and Plouzané (Brest region), and in Bucharest, Romania. IDEA employs nearly 80 staff and generated revenues of approximately EUR 6 million in 2020.

Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS, said: "This acquisition supports our strategic evolution by further aligning our global network more closely to the key TIC megatrends and customer demand. It brings us strong clinical, microbiological and in-vitro testing capability in France and enables us to offer enhanced services to the strategic focus markets of cosmetics and hygiene."



The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed in December 2021.

