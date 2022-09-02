SGS : Acquisition of Penumbra Security, Inc.

SGS is pleased to announce the acquisition of Penumbra Security, Inc., in the United States.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Clackamas, OR, USA, Penumbra is a recognized leader providing various types of information security conformance testing to government standards and regulatory compliance for multinational companies.

The company is accredited by the National Voluntary Laboratory Programs for Federal Information Processing Standard test methods (FIPS 140-2/3), testing security requirements for cryptographic modules used by Federal organizations.

Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS, said: "This acquisition expands our cybersecurity capabilities and footprint into the US. It complements and reinforces our existing portfolio and supports our global strategy to become the global TIC leader in cybersecurity. This further aligns SGS with the TIC connectivity megatrend and supports our purpose of enabling a better, safer and more interconnected world."