    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS AG

(SGSN)
SGS : Are Biosimilars Yet to Fulfill Their True Potential?

07/22/2021 | 02:08am EDT
On the face of it, biosimilars have the potential to reinvent the healthcare industry, making sought after medicines both cheaper and more accessible when locally produced.

Figures have even estimated that biosimilars might be able to save the global healthcare industry around USD 160 BN between 2019 and 2023.

However, as things stand, biosimilars are not having as widespread an impact as possible. This article examines why, digging into three key analytical challenges that are thus far inhibiting Biosimilars production across the world.

Read the full article

Learn More About the Author

Luc-Alain Savoy, Global Head of Biologics at SGS, who has recently been added to the list of top 100 most influential people in the biopharmaceutical industry, has been working for SGS for over 32 years.

For more information, please contact:

Aurelia Resines
Global Head of Marketing
t: +41 22 739 91 11

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 06:07:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 272 M 6 834 M 6 834 M
Net income 2021 638 M 695 M 695 M
Net Debt 2021 1 977 M 2 154 M 2 154 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,6x
Yield 2021 2,82%
Capitalization 21 526 M 23 454 M 23 455 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,75x
EV / Sales 2022 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 92 143
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart SGS AG
Duration : Period :
SGS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 2 882,00 CHF
Average target price 2 768,65 CHF
Spread / Average Target -3,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Dominik de Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Calvin Grieder Chairman
Olivier Merkt Chief Compliance Officer & SVP-Legal
August François von Finck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SGS AG7.94%23 309
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE45.97%21 958
CENTRE TESTING INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO. LTD.5.66%8 944
PONY TESTING CO., LTD.83.26%1 861
CHINA BUILDING MATERIAL TEST & CERTIFICATION GROUP CO., LTD.33.34%1 195
SUZHOU ELECTRICAL APPARATUS SCIENCE ACADEMY CO., LTD.16.57%993