  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. SGS AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS AG

(SGSN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/24 10:47:01 am
2568 CHF   -4.46%
10:24aSGS : Bringing Medicines to Market
PU
03:54aSGS : New Partnership with Diginex to Provide ESG Data Assurance Services
PU
01:44aSGS : Oregon, USA, Amends Toxic-Free Kids Act
PU
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SGS : Bringing Medicines to Market

01/24/2022 | 10:24am EST
The advancements in healthcare are happening at a faster rate than ever before, meaning that robust quality assurance is of paramount importance.

Our Quality Assurance Manager knows that for safe medicines to arrive at hospitals, pharmacies and other healthcare providers globally, his team needs to work together focused on one goal. Our health science teams add value to society by partnering with customers to enable them to bring regulatory compliant healthcare products to market, which are of the highest quality standards.

Watch the video to find out more.

About SGS

We are SGS - the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 93,000 employees, we operate a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 15:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SGS AG
01/21SGS : Brazil Consults Over Proposal to Revise Food Contact Cellulosic Materials and Articl..
PU
01/21SGS : How Innovation Squads Operate
PU
01/20SGS : New GB Standard for Sunglasses and Sunglare Filters in China
PU
01/20SGS : New European Standards for Outdoor Candles
PU
01/20CALIFORNIA PROPOSITION 65 : Reformulation of Phthalates in Consumer Goods
PU
01/19SGS : Seafarm B.V. Awarded Prestigious Sustainability Certification
PU
01/18SGS : Cybersecurity Capabilities Expand
PU
Analyst Recommendations on SGS AG
Financials
Sales 2021 6 360 M 6 973 M 6 973 M
Net income 2021 632 M 693 M 693 M
Net Debt 2021 1 999 M 2 192 M 2 192 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,5x
Yield 2021 3,04%
Capitalization 20 147 M 22 083 M 22 090 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,48x
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 92 143
Free-Float -
Chart SGS AG
SGS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 2 688,00 CHF
Average target price 2 912,90 CHF
Spread / Average Target 8,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Dominik de Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Calvin Grieder Chairman
Olivier Merkt Chief Compliance Officer & SVP-Legal
August François von Finck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SGS AG-11.78%22 083
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE-17.79%19 502
CENTRE TESTING INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO. LTD.-17.23%5 869
SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY-12.53%5 828
CHINA BUILDING MATERIAL TEST & CERTIFICATION GROUP CO., LTD.-4.15%1 762
PONY TESTING CO., LTD.-5.17%1 388