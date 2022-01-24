SGS : Bringing Medicines to Market

The advancements in healthcare are happening at a faster rate than ever before, meaning that robust quality assurance is of paramount importance.

Our Quality Assurance Manager knows that for safe medicines to arrive at hospitals, pharmacies and other healthcare providers globally, his team needs to work together focused on one goal. Our health science teams add value to society by partnering with customers to enable them to bring regulatory compliant healthcare products to market, which are of the highest quality standards.

Watch the video to find out more.

We are SGS - the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 93,000 employees, we operate a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.