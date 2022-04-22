SGS : Callao City Food Testing Laboratory Upgraded

We have upgraded our food testing laboratory in Callao City, Peru.

The newly renovated, sustainability-focused laboratory provides critical food testing services with a turnaround time that is 50-70% quicker than that of its predecessor.

Our 100m2 food testing laboratory in Callao City, Peru, conducts microbiological, chemical and sensory testing on a wide variety of food products:

Fishmeal

Oily fish and fish oils

Dairy products

Meats

Processed food products

Vegetables (fresh, dehydrated and frozen)

Thanks to its recent renovations, our laboratory in Callao City boasts increased testing capabilities and faster turnaround times, while significantly reducing its environmental impact.

"At SGS Peru, we are committed to improving our services, performing more precise analyses and achieving shorter response times. But the most important thing is that we achieve these objectives through sustainable management, aimed at reducing our carbon footprint," explains Lorenzo De Santis, Health & Nutrition Manager.

We have introduced new automated equipment for testing proteins, moisture and fats. The laboratory can also now conduct FFA-TVBN (free fatty acids and basic volatile nitrogen) and color tests. These acquisitions allow for more precise analyses, and reduce delivery times by 50-70%.

The renovated laboratory is also far more sustainable than its predecessor. Its new equipment reduces the use of reagents and glass materials by 50% and decreases energy consumption by 75%. The laboratory also possesses a new automated control system that measures energy consumption and the carbon footprint in real time - providing key insights to help the laboratory reduce carbon emissions on an ongoing basis.

"SGS is a leader in laboratory analysis for food, fishmeal and fish oil, with a presence in over 140 countries. The Callao City laboratory benefits greatly from this global network. Our experienced staff is always up to date with the industry's latest best practices and adopts a global lens throughout its work. This allows us to deliver the best possible service to our clients, backed up by our first-class facilities and robust technical support capabilities," states De Santis.

To find out more about our revamped Callao City laboratory's capabilities, please get in touch:

