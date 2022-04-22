Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. SGS AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS AG

(SGSN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  04/21 11:30:25 am EDT
2503.00 CHF   +0.24%
12:28aSGS : Callao City Food Testing Laboratory Upgraded
PU
04/21Gratomic Produces First Processed Graphite at its Aukum Plant in Namibia
MT
04/21SGS : Triman and Sorting Info is Available for Clothing, Household Linen and Footwear Products in France
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SGS : Callao City Food Testing Laboratory Upgraded

04/22/2022 | 12:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
We have upgraded our food testing laboratory in Callao City, Peru.

Hot Source|SGS Updates

The newly renovated, sustainability-focused laboratory provides critical food testing services with a turnaround time that is 50-70% quicker than that of its predecessor.

The Callao City laboratory's Testing Capabilities

Our 100m2 food testing laboratory in Callao City, Peru, conducts microbiological, chemical and sensory testing on a wide variety of food products:

  • Fishmeal
  • Oily fish and fish oils
  • Dairy products
  • Meats
  • Processed food products
  • Vegetables (fresh, dehydrated and frozen)

Thanks to its recent renovations, our laboratory in Callao City boasts increased testing capabilities and faster turnaround times, while significantly reducing its environmental impact.

"At SGS Peru, we are committed to improving our services, performing more precise analyses and achieving shorter response times. But the most important thing is that we achieve these objectives through sustainable management, aimed at reducing our carbon footprint," explains Lorenzo De Santis, Health & Nutrition Manager.

We have introduced new automated equipment for testing proteins, moisture and fats. The laboratory can also now conduct FFA-TVBN (free fatty acids and basic volatile nitrogen) and color tests. These acquisitions allow for more precise analyses, and reduce delivery times by 50-70%.

The renovated laboratory is also far more sustainable than its predecessor. Its new equipment reduces the use of reagents and glass materials by 50% and decreases energy consumption by 75%. The laboratory also possesses a new automated control system that measures energy consumption and the carbon footprint in real time - providing key insights to help the laboratory reduce carbon emissions on an ongoing basis.

"SGS is a leader in laboratory analysis for food, fishmeal and fish oil, with a presence in over 140 countries. The Callao City laboratory benefits greatly from this global network. Our experienced staff is always up to date with the industry's latest best practices and adopts a global lens throughout its work. This allows us to deliver the best possible service to our clients, backed up by our first-class facilities and robust technical support capabilities," states De Santis.

To find out more about our revamped Callao City laboratory's capabilities, please get in touch:

Jennifer Buckley
Senior Global Marketing Manager - Crop Science and Food
t: +1 973 461 1498

About SGS

We are SGS - the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. Our 96,000 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 04:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SGS AG
12:28aSGS : Callao City Food Testing Laboratory Upgraded
PU
04/21Gratomic Produces First Processed Graphite at its Aukum Plant in Namibia
MT
04/21SGS : Triman and Sorting Info is Available for Clothing, Household Linen and Footwear Prod..
PU
04/20SGS : Quality Insights Volume 10 – Out Now
PU
04/13SGS : Partnership with Liveome in New IBD Drug Development Project
PU
04/13CALIFORNIA PROPOSITION 65 : OEHHA Consults Over Modification of Proposed Revisions to Cons..
PU
04/07SGS : South Africa Consults Over Several Draft Standards for Toy Safety
PU
04/07SGS : Celebrating World Health Day
PU
04/06SGS Opens Digital Hub To Upgrade Customer Experience
MT
04/06SGS : Thailand Mandates New Standard for Toy Safety
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SGS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 771 M 7 122 M 7 122 M
Net income 2022 702 M 738 M 738 M
Net Debt 2022 1 905 M 2 004 M 2 004 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,7x
Yield 2022 3,30%
Capitalization 18 752 M 19 724 M 19 724 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,05x
EV / Sales 2023 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 96 216
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart SGS AG
Duration : Period :
SGS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2 503,00 CHF
Average target price 2 874,29 CHF
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Dominik de Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Calvin Grieder Chairman
Olivier Merkt Vice President-Corporate Development
Shelby R. du Pasquier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SGS AG-18.05%19 764
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE-13.35%19 683
SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY-5.82%6 273
CENTRE TESTING INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO. LTD.-21.96%5 549
PONY TESTING CO., LTD.-0.32%1 475
CHINA BUILDING MATERIAL TEST & CERTIFICATION GROUP CO., LTD.-30.78%1 260