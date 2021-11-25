Log in
SGS : Certification Services Expand Following Accreditation from Textile Exchange

11/25/2021 | 12:30am EST
​​SGS has been approved by Textile Exchange as an independent third-party certification body (CB) for its Content Claim Standard, Recycled Claim Standard and Global Recycled Standard certification.

The accreditation gives the green light for SGS to expand its capability across the textile and footwear industry to offer a one-stop certification service for manufacturers, retailers and buyers of recycled materials and products, and who use recycled materials in their supply chains.

Whilst the Textile Exchange standards are voluntary, they support the growing concerns of the industry to reduce the dependence on non-renewable resources and emphasize the principle of traceability and supply chain component sharing.

Yvonne Tse, Vice President, Global Softlines SGS said: "With the continuous promotion of global circular economy and low-carbon economy, we are seeing major brands launching products using recycled materials and there is a real drive to secure corresponding verification or certification for their supply chain.

"We are delighted to receive this accreditation from Textile Exchange which enables us to meet this growing need and provide the industry with reliable tools to ensure the accurate recycled content of their products. Certification makes on-product labeling more accessible for brands, boosts consumer confidence and positively impacts the environment by accelerating the use of preferred fibers across the global textile industry."

The Textile Exchange accreditation covers:

  • Content Claim Standard (CCS) - a chain of custody standard that provides companies with a tool to verify a specific input material in a final product. It requires that each organization along the supply chain take sufficient steps to ensure that the integrity and identity of the input material are preserved
  • Recycled Claim Standard (RCS) - a chain of custody standard to verify and track recycled raw materials through the supply chain. It does not address the use of chemicals or any social or environmental aspects of production beyond the integrity of the recycled material
  • Global Recycled Standard (GRS) - a full product standard to verify and track recycled raw materials through the supply chain. It also includes processing criteria to prevent the use of potentially hazardous chemicals, and verifies positive social or environmental production at the facilities

All Textile Exchange Standards apply the Content Claim Standard to enable sites to become certified to multiple Textile Exchange standards with minimal additional auditing required.

Founded as Organic Exchange in 2002, Textile Exchange is a global non-profit organization that works closely with all sectors of the textile supply chain. It identifies and shares best practices regarding farming, materials, processing, traceability, and product end-of-life to create positive impacts on water, soil, air, animals and the human population created around the world by the textile industry.

To find out more visit:

Softlines and Accessories

For further information, please contact:

Keith Tsang
Senior Service Development Manager
Connectivity & Products
t: +852 2204 83 54

About SGS

We are SGS - the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. Our 93,000 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 05:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
