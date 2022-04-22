Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  SGS AG
  News
  Summary
    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS AG

(SGSN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/22 03:13:53 am EDT
2521.50 CHF   +0.74%
SGS : China Releases a New Product Standard for Wool Wadding Garments – FZ/T 08001-2021

04/22/2022 | 02:58am EDT
China has issued a new product standard - FZ/T 08001-2021. This new standard became effective on April 1, 2022.
SAFEGUARDS | SoftlinesNO. 051/22 The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued a new industry standard FZ/T 08001-2021 which was included in announcement No. 33 of the approved industry standards list in December 2021. This new industry standard became effective on April 1, 2022. Scope

This document is applicable to garments made mainly of woven or knitted fabrics as the shell and lining, and wool wadding (sheep wool content ≥50%) as a filling material.

Definition for wool wadding

Wool wadding is a continuous sheet that is made from at least 50% sheep wool. It generally includes a single layer of flocculent fibers, a multi-layer of fibers, and a multi-layer of fibers and fabrics, which are formed by the consolidation of fibers, or fibers and fabrics, through needle punching, stitching, bonding and other processes. It also includes fluffy fabrics after grabbing process.

Note: wool wadding does not include outer wrapping clothes.

Safety requirements and internal quality

For safety requirements, garments shall comply with the rules of GB 18401, and wool wadding garments for infant and children shall also comply with the rules of GB 31701.

For internal quality requirements, garments shall comply with the rules of table 1 of FZ/T 08001-2021. The test items include fiber content, shell colorfastness (to water, perspiration, rubbing, washing, dry cleaning, transfer in joints, and to light), lining colorfastness (to rubbing, washing, and dry cleaning), dimensional change after laundering, dimensional change after dry cleaning, spirality after laundering, pilling, breaking force, ball bursting, seam strength, slippage resistance of yarns at a seam, fiber proof properties, wool wadding properties (sheep wool content, oil content, percentage of foreign matter, evenness), remains of broken sewing needles, and, appearance after laundering.

Details of the Technical Content For more information, please refer to the China Industry Standard FZ/T 08001-2021, or contact SGS directly.

SGS Global Softlines has an extensive network of over 40 laboratories worldwide, with a strong team of committed professionals from multi-disciplinary backgrounds. Our internationally accredited state-of-the-art testing laboratories offer a comprehensive range of physical, chemical and functional testing services for components, materials and finished products. We help your company ensure quality, performance and compliance with international, industrial and regulatory standards worldwide. In the end, it's only trusted because it's tested. Discover more at www.sgs.com/softlines.

For inquiries, please contact:

Louann Spirito
Consumer and Retail - Softlines
US & Canada Softlines Business Head
t: +1 973 461 7919

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

© SGS Société Générale de surveillance SA - 2022 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Société Générale de surveillance SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided "as is" and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 06:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
