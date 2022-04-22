SGS : China Releases a New Product Standard for Wool Wadding Garments – FZ/T 08001-2021

China has issued a new product standard - FZ/T 08001-2021. This new standard became effective on April 1, 2022.

The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued a new industry standard FZ/T 08001-2021 which was included in announcement No. 33 of the approved industry standards list in December 2021. This new industry standard became effective on April 1, 2022.

This document is applicable to garments made mainly of woven or knitted fabrics as the shell and lining, and wool wadding (sheep wool content ≥50%) as a filling material.

Wool wadding is a continuous sheet that is made from at least 50% sheep wool. It generally includes a single layer of flocculent fibers, a multi-layer of fibers, and a multi-layer of fibers and fabrics, which are formed by the consolidation of fibers, or fibers and fabrics, through needle punching, stitching, bonding and other processes. It also includes fluffy fabrics after grabbing process.

Note: wool wadding does not include outer wrapping clothes.

For safety requirements, garments shall comply with the rules of GB 18401, and wool wadding garments for infant and children shall also comply with the rules of GB 31701.



For internal quality requirements, garments shall comply with the rules of table 1 of FZ/T 08001-2021. The test items include fiber content, shell colorfastness (to water, perspiration, rubbing, washing, dry cleaning, transfer in joints, and to light), lining colorfastness (to rubbing, washing, and dry cleaning), dimensional change after laundering, dimensional change after dry cleaning, spirality after laundering, pilling, breaking force, ball bursting, seam strength, slippage resistance of yarns at a seam, fiber proof properties, wool wadding properties (sheep wool content, oil content, percentage of foreign matter, evenness), remains of broken sewing needles, and, appearance after laundering.

For more information, please refer to the China Industry Standard FZ/T 08001-2021, or contact SGS directly.

