    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS AG

(SGSN)
SGS : China Releases an Updated Product Standard for Bedding - GB/T 22796-2021

01/05/2022 | 10:58pm EST
China issued an updated version of its national product standard GB/T 22796-2021. The revised standard will become effective on February 1, 2022.
SAFEGUARDS | SoftlinesNO. 003/22 The Standardization Administration of China issued its national product standard for bedding - GB/T 22796-2021which becomes effective February 1, 2022. Being included in China's No. 12 announcement on the approved national standards in 2021, this new standard replaces the previous 5 standards, GB/T 22796-2009<_quilts2c_ quilt="" cover="">, GB/T 22797-2009, GB/T 22843-2009 , GB/T 22844-2009 , GB/T 22855-2009 . Scope

This document is applicable to bedding made of textile shell and textile lining, with or without wadding fillings. Similar products can also refer to this document, however, it is not applicable to bedding filled with down and feather, or silk fillings, or bedding for infants aged 36 months of less.

Quality Requirements

Product quality includes basic requirements, internal quality, appearance quality and process quality.

For basic requirements, product shall comply with the requirements in GB 18401. Bedding intended to be used by children ages 3 years but not older than 14 years also shall comply with the rules of GB 31701. Wadding fibre for filling shall comply with requirements in GB 18383.

For internal quality, the requirements include fibre content, oil content of filling, mass deviation ration of filling, compression and recovery property, breaking force, bursting strength, pilling property, fluff shedding, dimensional change after laundering, dimensional change after dry-cleaning, colourfastness (colourfastness to light, colourfastness to laundering, colourfastness to dry-cleaning, colourfastness to perspiration and colourfastness to rubbing). Different products have different quality requirements which can be found in GB/T 22796-2021, table 1.

For appearance quality and process quality, please refer to clause 4.6～clause 4.9 in GB/T 22796-2021.

Main Technical Changes

Compared with GB/T 22796-2009, GB/T 22797-2009, GB/T 22843-2009, GB/T 22844-2009, GB/T 22855-2009, in addition to structural adjustments and editorial changes, GB/T 22796-2021 contains many revisions.

The revisions include:

  1. Applicable scope;
  2. Requirement of superior grade for mass deviation ration of filling;
  3. Requirement of superior grade and first grade for compression and recovery property for raschel bedding;
  4. Requirement for dimensional change after laundering;
  5. Requirement of qualified grade for colourfastness to wet rubbing (except dark colour product);
  6. Requirement of uneven length and width for finished product;
  7. Test method of dimensional change after dry-cleaning for cushion and pillow.

Additions include:

  1. Bursting requirement for knitted fabric;
  2. Requirements of appearance quality for knitted bedding;
  3. Requirements for metal residues that may cause harm to human body;
  4. Test method and assess method of pilling for knitted fabric;
  5. Assess method of pilling for woven fabric;
  6. Test method for dimensional change after dry-cleaning;
  7. Requirement of dimensional change after laundering for knitted fabric.

Deletions include:

  1. Only negative deviation of size tolerance is tested for quilt cover product;
  2. Requirement of stitch density for sewing quality.
Details of the Technical Content For more information, please refer to the China National Standard GB/T 22796-2021 . or contact SGS directly.

For inquiries, please contact:

Louann Spirito
Consumer and Retail - Softlines
US & Canada Softlines Business Head
t: +1 973 461 7919

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry:!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2022 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided "as is" and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 03:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
