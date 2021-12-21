Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. SGS AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS AG

(SGSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SGS : Contributing to a Sustainable Global Leather Industry

12/21/2021 | 03:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SGS is pleased to announce it has joined the Sustainable Leather Foundation (SLF) as a Contributing Partner.

The SLF, an industry led and consumer focused organization, addresses the responsibilities of the leather industry towards a sustainable future. Its visionary Transparency Dashboard™ is linked to a certification standard and assesses the compliance and performance of leather manufacturers and associated facilities.

In its partnership role SGS will actively support leather manufacturers, working with the Foundation alongside Compliance Partners, who directly impact leather manufacturing, and Licensed Partners, comprised of brands, retailers and OEMs.

Paul Bridge, Deputy VP Softlines - Head of Footwear Services, SGS said: "We are delighted to become a Contributing Partner to the SLF, an organization which is passionate in its ambition to provide a transparent, inclusive and holistic approach to sustainability across the leather industry.

"As sustainability leaders, our purpose is to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world for all stakeholders, and we welcome the opportunity this partnership provides to steer the industry on its own sustainability journey."

SGS has been recognized as a Leader in Sustainability for eight successive years in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World and Europe. The DJSI is a globally recognized, independent benchmark that measures proven company performance across material economic, environmental and social criteria.

SGS's own corporate Sustainability Ambitions 2030 set the roadmap continue to raise the bar of its sustainability performance. It seeks to generate a positive impact in three different areas: a better planet, a better society, and better governance.

Deborah Taylor, Managing Director of SLF said: "For us at SLF, having this commitment from SGS through their partnership proves that we are on the right path for providing a sustainable future for the leather industry.

"As a new Foundation, still in our first full partnership year, to be able to work with industry experts and specialists at SGS is a significant step in the right direction. We have the vision of how to provide a true value-added service, but we realize that vision requires support and access to global knowledge and infrastructure. Not only has SGS supported us through partnership, but the company is also going to be working with us to provide on the ground support for training, testing and auditing around the world. We are thrilled to be working closely with them."

SLF's Transparency Dashboard™ and Accessible, Inclusive, Modular (A.I.M.) approach to certification is the first of its kind in the industry. The system alleviates duplication of effort by first recognizing any existing certifications and mapping them onto the Dashboard before then evaluating any gaps in performance or certification.

This equitable and accessible model gives brands and other value chain customers a real methodology for creating strong partnerships with their suppliers which in turn provides verifiable, credible information for consumers to instill trust and confidence in their purchasing decisions.

For further information, please contact:

Keith Tsang
Senior Service Development Manager
Connectivity & Products
t: +852 2204 8354

About SGS

We are SGS - the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. Our 93,000 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 08:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SGS AG
03:10aSGS : Contributing to a Sustainable Global Leather Industry
PU
12/20SGS : In Tests a Majority of Products Sold Online Were Found to Violate EU Chemical Laws
PU
12/20SGS : Achieves Leadership Position on CDP 2021 Assessment
PU
12/17SGS : Expert Discusses Managing Supply Chains in 2022
PU
12/17TOY UPDATES : December 2021
PU
12/16SGS : New US CPSC Standard on Clothing Unit Stability
PU
12/16SGS : AnchorCert Pro License for SGS in China
PU
12/16Syrma SGS Technology Files Draft Papers for IPO
MT
12/15SGS : Hong Kong Consults over New Standards for Toys and Children's Products
PU
12/15SGS : First Digital Development Team Launched in Lisbon, Portugal
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SGS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 6 349 M 6 888 M 6 888 M
Net income 2021 645 M 699 M 699 M
Net Debt 2021 1 934 M 2 098 M 2 098 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,9x
Yield 2021 2,80%
Capitalization 21 938 M 23 848 M 23 802 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,76x
EV / Sales 2022 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 92 143
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart SGS AG
Duration : Period :
SGS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 2 927,00 CHF
Average target price 2 885,05 CHF
Spread / Average Target -1,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Dominik de Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Calvin Grieder Chairman
Olivier Merkt Chief Compliance Officer & SVP-Legal
August François von Finck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SGS AG9.63%23 848
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE59.17%23 709
CENTRE TESTING INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO. LTD.-6.83%6 690
SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY-19.21%6 272
CHINA BUILDING MATERIAL TEST & CERTIFICATION GROUP CO., LTD.30.77%1 730
PONY TESTING CO., LTD.47.95%1 376