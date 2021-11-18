Log in
SGS : EU Proposes a Limit for Hexachlorobenzene Under POP Recast

11/18/2021 | 02:52am EST
The European Commission has issued a draft regulation to set a limit value for hexachlorobenzene under the POP Recast Regulation. The draft law is proposed to be adopted in Q4 of 2021.
SAFEGUARDS | Consumer Products NO. 152/21

Since the publication of Regulation (EU) 2019/1021 on persistent organic pollutants (POP Recast Regulation) in 2019, Annex I to Part A of this important piece of legislation has been amended on several occasions - these include setting a limit of 5 mg/kg for pentachlorophenol (PCP), its salts and esters (SafeGuardS 25/21).

When the POP Recast Regulation was published, hexachlorobenzene (HCB) was listed in Annex I to the POP Recast Regulation without an Unintentional Trace Contaminant (UTC) limit value (consolidated version to March 2021). Since the publication of that Regulation, the European Commission (EC) has determined that HCB is an impurity in certain substances, mixtures and articles, including chlorinated solvents, coatings, inks, paints and toners, pesticides, wood and textile applications, as well as plastics.

The EC website has made available a draft Regulation to set a limit of no more than 10 mg/kg for HCB in Part A to Annex I of the POP Recast Regulation. This defined limit would facilitate enforcements.

Comments on the draft Regulation will be accepted until December 6, 2021

According to the EC website, the draft Regulation is proposed to be adopted in Q4 of 2021 and will enter into force on the twentieth day following its publication in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU).

Highlights of HCB in the draft legislation and a comparison with the POP Recast Regulation are summarized in Table 1.

Part A to Annex I of Regulation (EU) 2019/1021
'Substances Listed in the Convention and in the Protocol as well as Substances Listed Only in the Convention'


Draft Regulation to amend Part A to Annex I of Regulation (EU) 2019/1021

Part A to Annex I of Regulation (EU) 2019/1021

Substance

Hexachlorobenzene
(CAS 118-74-1)

Hexachlorobenzene
(CAS 118-74-1)

Specific exemption on intermediate use or other specification

≤ 10 mg/kg (0.001%) as constituent of substances, in mixtures or in articles

None

Effective date

20th day after publication in the OJEU (potentially early 2022)

July 2019

Table 1

SGS is committed to providing information about development in regulations for consumer products as complimentary services. Through a global network of laboratories, SGS provides a wide range of services including physical/mechanical testing, analytical testing and consultancy work for technical and non-technical parameters applicable to a comprehensive range of consumer products. In the end, it's only trusted because it's tested. Contact us for more information or visit our website.

For inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Hingwo Tsang
Global Information and Innovation Manager
t: (+852) 2774 7420

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2021 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided "as is" and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 07:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
