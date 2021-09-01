Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. SGS AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS AG

(SGSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SGS : EU Restricts the Use of Tetrahydropyranyloxy Phenol and Dihydroxyacetone in Cosmetics

09/01/2021 | 05:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
European Regulation (EU) 2021/1099, released on July 5, 2021, amends the requirements for the use of Tetrahydropyranyloxy Phenol (CAS No. 53936-56-4) and Dihydroxyacetone (96-26-4) in cosmetic products.
SAFEGUARDS | Cosmetics, Personal Care & HouseholdNO. 122/21

European Regulation (EU) 2021/1099, released on July 5, 2021, amends the requirements for the use of Tetrahydropyranyloxy Phenol (CAS No. 53936-56-4) and Dihydroxyacetone (CAS No. 96-26-4) in cosmetic products.

In response to the SCCS/1554/15 opinion which concludes that the use of Tetrahydropyranyloxy Phenol at a concentration of 3% in face creams is not safe, due to the formation of hydroquinone at a level bringing safety concerns during the product life cycle, the European Commission is going to ban its use in cosmetic products.

However, SCCS/1612/19 opinion concluded that Dihydroxyacetone is safe to use in non-oxidative hair dye products as a hair coloring ingredient, to a maximum concentration of 6.25%, and in self-tanning lotions and face creams at a maximum concentration of 10%. Dihydroxyacetone is currently not regulated in cosmetic regulations and will be amended with restriction.

This regulation will come into force on July 26, 2021.

(a)

Changes

New

Annex

II

Ref No.

'1657

Chemical name/INN

4-[(tetrahydro-2H-pyran-2-yl)oxy]phenol (Deoxyarbutin, Tetrahydropyranyloxy Phenol)

CAS No.

53936-56-4

Requirement

Ban

The ban will come into force on July 26, 2021.

(b)

Changes

New

Annex

III

Ref No.

'321

Chemical name/INN

1,3-Dihydroxy- 2-propanone

INCI Name

Dihydroxyacetone

CAS No.

96-26-4

EC No.

202-494-5

Product type, body parts

(a) Hair dye substance in non- oxidative hair dye products
(b) Self-tanning products

Maximum concentration in ready use preparation

(a) 6.25%
(b) 10%

A transition period is being given to the cosmetic industry:

  • From January 26, 2022, products not complying with the restrictions shall not be placed on the Union market
  • From April 22, 2022, products not complying with the restrictions shall not be made available on the Union market
References
  1. European Regulation (EU) 2021/1099
  2. SCCS/1554/15 opinion

It is crucial for all cosmetic, personal care and household products to be safe, effective and stable. SGS provides testing, inspection and certification services to manufacturers, distributors and importers to ensure a high level of product quality in every area. Our state-of-the-art laboratories offer tailored solutions for chemical, biophysical, microbiological, stability and biological aspects. We also have extensive capabilities in performance testing, claim support studies and consumer panels. Our testing is conducted according to customer specific or recognized standard methods, some of which were developed by SGS. Our cosmetic safety assessors and other technical experts can support customers by making sure new products comply with regulatory requirements. In the end, it's only trusted because it's tested. Contact us for more information or visit our website.

For inquiries, please contact:

Queenie Ho-yan TSE
Technical Service Manager
t: +852 2765 3672

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2021 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided 'as is' and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 09:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SGS AG
05:22aSGS : EU Restricts the Use of Tetrahydropyranyloxy Phenol and Dihydroxyacetone i..
PU
02:52aSGS : New Partnership Launches to Bring the Vegan and Vegetarian Mark to a Globa..
PU
08/31SGS : Santa Rosa, USA, Bans PFAS in Food Ware and Food Ware Accessories in Food ..
PU
08/30SGS : Peru Consults Over Proposal to Ban BPA in Food Contact Varnishes and Coati..
PU
08/30SGS : Ensuring the Safety of Patients and Physicians
PU
08/26PRODUCT RECALL TRENDS IN SOFTLINES : Q2 2021
PU
08/26PRODUCT RECALL TRENDS IN CONNECTIVIT : Q2 2021
PU
08/26PRODUCT RECALL TRENDS IN HARDLINES : Q2 2021
PU
08/26SGS : Bringing Better and Safer Anti-Epidemic Products to Market
PU
08/25Generation Mining Adds Former Glencore Exec to Management Team
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SGS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 6 312 M 6 871 M 6 871 M
Net income 2021 641 M 698 M 698 M
Net Debt 2021 1 882 M 2 048 M 2 048 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,4x
Yield 2021 2,86%
Capitalization 21 571 M 23 539 M 23 479 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,72x
EV / Sales 2022 3,51x
Nbr of Employees 92 143
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart SGS AG
Duration : Period :
SGS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2 878,00 CHF
Average target price 2 838,05 CHF
Spread / Average Target -1,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Dominik de Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Calvin Grieder Chairman
Olivier Merkt Chief Compliance Officer & SVP-Legal
August François von Finck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SGS AG7.79%23 539
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE74.97%27 156
CENTRE TESTING INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO. LTD.-3.62%6 944
CHINA BUILDING MATERIAL TEST & CERTIFICATION GROUP CO., LTD.42.79%1 844
PONY TESTING CO., LTD.47.88%1 386
SUZHOU ELECTRICAL APPARATUS SCIENCE ACADEMY CO., LTD.35.93%1 153