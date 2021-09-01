SGS : EU Restricts the Use of Tetrahydropyranyloxy Phenol and Dihydroxyacetone in Cosmetics

European Regulation (EU) 2021/1099, released on July 5, 2021, amends the requirements for the use of Tetrahydropyranyloxy Phenol (CAS No. 53936-56-4) and Dihydroxyacetone (96-26-4) in cosmetic products.

In response to the SCCS/1554/15 opinion which concludes that the use of Tetrahydropyranyloxy Phenol at a concentration of 3% in face creams is not safe, due to the formation of hydroquinone at a level bringing safety concerns during the product life cycle, the European Commission is going to ban its use in cosmetic products.

However, SCCS/1612/19 opinion concluded that Dihydroxyacetone is safe to use in non-oxidative hair dye products as a hair coloring ingredient, to a maximum concentration of 6.25%, and in self-tanning lotions and face creams at a maximum concentration of 10%. Dihydroxyacetone is currently not regulated in cosmetic regulations and will be amended with restriction.

This regulation will come into force on July 26, 2021.

Changes New Annex II Ref No. '1657 Chemical name/INN 4-[(tetrahydro-2H-pyran-2-yl)oxy]phenol (Deoxyarbutin, Tetrahydropyranyloxy Phenol) CAS No. 53936-56-4 Requirement Ban

The ban will come into force on July 26, 2021.

Changes New Annex III Ref No. '321 Chemical name/INN 1,3-Dihydroxy- 2-propanone INCI Name Dihydroxyacetone CAS No. 96-26-4 EC No. 202-494-5 Product type, body parts (a) Hair dye substance in non- oxidative hair dye products

(b) Self-tanning products Maximum concentration in ready use preparation (a) 6.25%

(b) 10%

A transition period is being given to the cosmetic industry:

From January 26, 2022, products not complying with the restrictions shall not be placed on the Union market

From April 22, 2022, products not complying with the restrictions shall not be made available on the Union market

