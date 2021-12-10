Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. SGS AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS AG

(SGSN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

SGS : Expert Discusses Circular Construction

12/10/2021 | 03:32am EST
Currently, the construction sector accounts for 36% of worldwide energy demands and 40% of global energy and process related emissions (source: International Energy Agency).

The built environment in Europe accounts for about 50% of all extracted material and over 35% of the European Union's (EU's) total waste generation.

To achieve Europe's climate neutral by 2050 goal, the construction industry has to make crucial changes. By moving to a circular economy, the construction sector can become an important part of the solution, with benefits including improving the security of raw material supply, increasing competitiveness, boosting economic growth and creating jobs.

At SGS, we are helping the construction sector move further along its journey to sustainability with solutions such as assessing a product's life cycle environmental impact, declaring recycled content, improving recycling rates and more. Hear in this video from Agnes Schuurmans, Business Development Manager Sustainability at SGS, as she discusses the importance of policies and standards in making Europe's sustainability goals a reality.

About SGS

We are SGS - the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 93,000 employees, we operate a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 08:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 334 M 6 850 M 6 850 M
Net income 2021 641 M 694 M 694 M
Net Debt 2021 1 934 M 2 092 M 2 092 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,7x
Yield 2021 2,75%
Capitalization 22 350 M 24 128 M 24 170 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,83x
EV / Sales 2022 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 92 143
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart SGS AG
Duration : Period :
SGS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2 982,00 CHF
Average target price 2 864,26 CHF
Spread / Average Target -3,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Dominik de Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Calvin Grieder Chairman
Olivier Merkt Chief Compliance Officer & SVP-Legal
August François von Finck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SGS AG11.69%24 128
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE56.26%23 244
CENTRE TESTING INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO. LTD.-12.97%6 649
SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY-19.53%6 247
CHINA BUILDING MATERIAL TEST & CERTIFICATION GROUP CO., LTD.34.99%1 796
PONY TESTING CO., LTD.49.01%1 399