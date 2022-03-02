SGS : Extending Our Bulgarian Field Research Capabilities

In late 2021, SGS extended its Bulgarian field research capabilities by opening a new field station on the grounds of the University of Plovdiv.

This means that SGS Bulgaria - GEP-accredited since 2012 - now boasts three field stations based in Plovdiv, Varna and Ruse, increasing its capacity to carry out field tests.

This announcement comes after the University of Plovdiv entered into a permanent agreement with SGS, transferring responsibility for the field station site's employees, fields, agricultural systems and equipment to SGS. SGS will continue to operate the field station in line with Good Experimental Practice (GEP).

The Plovdiv field station consists of 180 hectares of land and is staffed by GEP-experienced employees that possess six to eight years' worth of field testing experience. Its location makes it ideal for conducting variety trials, feasibility tests and efficacy trials with pesticides for research and development. Given its close connection to the University of Plovdiv, the station is also perfect for scientific research projects. Furthermore, our staff will gladly assist customers looking to conduct demonstration tests for marketing purposes.

The station has specially equipped fields and protected facilities for mixing water/fertilizer and pesticides for drip irrigation as part of fertigation experiments. Large parts of the arable land are equipped with irrigation systems. In addition to the local arable crops, the farm also features a vineyard and an orchard.

SGS manages the field station independently, with tractors and machines for soil treatment, several seed drills and a commercial harvester available if needed. If customers are looking to conduct research-focused plot trials, the field station has its own backpack sprayers, plot seeder and plot harvester.

Going forward, we are also planning to offer tests on soil health and soil regeneration in addition to arranging regular field days.

This brand-new field station demonstrates SGS's ongoing commitment to helping the Bulgarian agricultural industry grow, innovate and develop new products. SGS is the only private company in Bulgaria that has received the accreditations necessary to conduct official seed testing.

Our Bulgarian operations form part of SGS's global Crop Science network, which boasts more than 600 employees worldwide. SGS Crop Science is involved in testing the effect, efficacy and safety of new agronomic inputs (e.g. seeds, pesticides and fertilizers) - both in the field and in the laboratory.

For more information about our product development support contact:

Atanas Ivanov

Crop Science Manager

SGS Bulgaria Ltd.

1, Polet Str.

4000 Plovdiv, Bulgaria

t: + 359 888 04 92 80