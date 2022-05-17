Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. SGS AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS AG

(SGSN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/16 11:31:44 am EDT
2443.00 CHF   -1.21%
05/12SGS Acquires Chilean Sea Monitoring Company Ecotecnos
MT
05/12Switzerland's SGS Takes Full Ownership Of SGS Digicomply
MT
05/12SGS SA acquired Ecotecnos.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SGS : Financial Times Names SGS on its List of Europe's Climate Leaders 2022

05/17/2022 | 12:49am EDT
The second edition of Europe's Climate Leaders, compiled by the Financial Times and data provider Statista, recognizes SGS as one of the companies that has achieved the greatest reduction in their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions' intensity.

Created back in 2021, the 2022 edition of the Europe's Climate Leaders list includes the 400 businesses whose GHG emissions fell the most between 2015 and 2020. It measures scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions per revenue, those which are produced by the company's own operations and from generating the energy it uses to function.

"Our carbon neutral strategy sets a clear path to reduce energy consumption at source, use renewable energy whenever possible, and offset residual emissions. This recognition by the Financial Times's list is a further proof of our progress in decarbonizing our operations and about our commitment to reduce GHG emissions in line with science-based targets," commented Toby Reeks, SVP Corporate Communications, Sustainability and Investor Relations.

SGS's tangible contribution to sustainability has been recognized by multiple leading organizations such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (we are leaders for the ninth consecutive year), our leadership position in Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), and more.

Being carbon neutral since 2014, SGS is now committed to Business Ambition for 1.5C and to Net-Zero. Therefore, we continue driving GHG emissions reduction, support sustainable infrastructures and mobility, and promote a culture of efficiency in the use of natural resources.

Find out more about our ESG commitment in our 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Toby Reeks
SVP Corporate Communications, Sustainability & Investor Relations
t: +41 22 739 99 87

Media: Magali Dauwalder
Global Head of Corporate Affairs
t: +41 79 329 46 70

www.sgs.com

About SGS

We are SGS - the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. Our 96,000 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 17 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2022 04:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 793 M 6 766 M 6 766 M
Net income 2022 701 M 698 M 698 M
Net Debt 2022 1 852 M 1 845 M 1 845 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,1x
Yield 2022 3,39%
Capitalization 18 302 M 18 231 M 18 231 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
EV / Sales 2023 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 96 216
Free-Float 79,4%
