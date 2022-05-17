SGS : Financial Times Names SGS on its List of Europe's Climate Leaders 2022

The second edition of Europe's Climate Leaders, compiled by the Financial Times and data provider Statista, recognizes SGS as one of the companies that has achieved the greatest reduction in their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions' intensity.

Created back in 2021, the 2022 edition of the Europe's Climate Leaders list includes the 400 businesses whose GHG emissions fell the most between 2015 and 2020. It measures scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions per revenue, those which are produced by the company's own operations and from generating the energy it uses to function.

"Our carbon neutral strategy sets a clear path to reduce energy consumption at source, use renewable energy whenever possible, and offset residual emissions. This recognition by the Financial Times's list is a further proof of our progress in decarbonizing our operations and about our commitment to reduce GHG emissions in line with science-based targets," commented Toby Reeks, SVP Corporate Communications, Sustainability and Investor Relations.

SGS's tangible contribution to sustainability has been recognized by multiple leading organizations such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (we are leaders for the ninth consecutive year), our leadership position in Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), and more.

Being carbon neutral since 2014, SGS is now committed to Business Ambition for 1.5C and to Net-Zero. Therefore, we continue driving GHG emissions reduction, support sustainable infrastructures and mobility, and promote a culture of efficiency in the use of natural resources.

Find out more about our ESG commitment in our 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report.

