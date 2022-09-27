Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. SGS AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS AG

(SGSN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:23 2022-09-27 am EDT
2078.00 CHF   -2.90%
SGS : Has a Leadership Position in the Provisional Standard and Poor's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)

09/27/2022 | 11:23am EDT
SGS is delighted to announce it has achieved its highest score in the last six years and a leadership position in the provisional results of the Standard & Poor's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), which is the basis of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI).

As of September 23, SGS's score is 86/100. This represents a five point overall increase compared to last year, which has been achieved by increasing our environmental dimension score by four points and our social dimension score by ten points, whilst maintaining our excellent score in the corporate governance dimension.

The CSA is Standard & Poor's sustainability assessment of the world's largest companies by market capitalization. Following this assessment, the top performers join the select group of leading sustainability companies in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

Following the release of this news, Toby Reeks, SVP Corporate Communications, Sustainability & Investor Relations, said: "This is the result of outstanding teamwork across our global network, supporting our ongoing commitment to sustainability and confirming our journey to our Sustainability Ambitions 2030. It also further demonstrates SGS's commitment to continuously raising the bar on sustainability standards internally. This encourages our industry and beyond to increase their efforts to make a more positive impact on society and the planet."

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 15:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 742 M 6 800 M 6 800 M
Net income 2022 675 M 681 M 681 M
Net Debt 2022 2 119 M 2 137 M 2 137 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,8x
Yield 2022 3,85%
Capitalization 16 032 M 16 172 M 16 172 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
EV / Sales 2023 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 96 372
Free-Float 80,6%
Chart SGS AG
Duration : Period :
SGS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2 140,00 CHF
Average target price 2 448,90 CHF
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frankie Ng Executive Vice President-Industrial Services
Dominik de Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Calvin Grieder Chairman
Olivier Merkt Senior Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Shelby R. du Pasquier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SGS AG-29.77%16 172
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE-44.71%11 166
CENTRE TESTING INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO. LTD.-24.19%4 799
SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY-69.38%2 040
PONY TESTING CO., LTD.-7.23%1 402
CHINA BUILDING MATERIAL TEST & CERTIFICATION GROUP CO., LTD.-38.26%1 007