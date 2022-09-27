SGS : Has a Leadership Position in the Provisional Standard and Poor's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)

SGS is delighted to announce it has achieved its highest score in the last six years and a leadership position in the provisional results of the Standard & Poor's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), which is the basis of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI).

As of September 23, SGS's score is 86/100. This represents a five point overall increase compared to last year, which has been achieved by increasing our environmental dimension score by four points and our social dimension score by ten points, whilst maintaining our excellent score in the corporate governance dimension.

The CSA is Standard & Poor's sustainability assessment of the world's largest companies by market capitalization. Following this assessment, the top performers join the select group of leading sustainability companies in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

Following the release of this news, Toby Reeks, SVP Corporate Communications, Sustainability & Investor Relations, said: "This is the result of outstanding teamwork across our global network, supporting our ongoing commitment to sustainability and confirming our journey to our Sustainability Ambitions 2030. It also further demonstrates SGS's commitment to continuously raising the bar on sustainability standards internally. This encourages our industry and beyond to increase their efforts to make a more positive impact on society and the planet."