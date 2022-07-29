SGS : Hawaii, USA, Bans PFAS in Certain Consumer Goods

SG 088.22

Hawaii has become the latest US jurisdiction to regulate PFAS in certain consumer products. The prohibition of PFAS in specific categories of food packaging will become effective on December 31, 2024.

In June 2022, the governor of Hawaii signed HB 1644 (Act 152) into law to regulate PFAS in Class B firefighting foams and certain food packaging.

The new law prohibits intentionally added PFAS in Class B firefighting foams and four types of food packaging derived from plant fibers. These four categories of food packaging are essentially identical to those in the 2021 Washington Department of Ecology first alternatives assessment report where safer alternatives were available for food boats, pizza boxes, plates and wraps and liners (SafeGuards 73/22).

According to the definitions in the new law, perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) mean all members of the class of fluorinated organic chemicals containing at least one fully fluorinated carbon atom.

Act 152 became effective on July 1, 2022

Highlights of the new law are summarized in Table 1.

Hawaii Act 152 (HB 1644, 2022) Relating to Environment Protection Substance Scope Requirement Effective Date PFAS (intentionally added) Class B firefighting foam Manufacturers to notify sellers of manufacturer's products about the requirements By January 1, 2023 Class B firefighting foam Prohibited July 1, 2024 (discharge or otherwise use for training or testing purposes) Class B firefighting foam¹ Prohibited, unless the use is for suppression of a petroleum fire July 1, 2024 (manufacture, sell, offer for sale, distribute for sale, or distribute for training or testing purposes) Food packaging comprised, in substantial part, of paper, paperboard, or other materials originally derived from plant fibers: Food boats

Pizza boxes

Plates

Wraps and liners Prohibited December 31, 2024 ¹Exempt if PFAS is required by federal law or regulations. If federal law or regulations are amended after July 1, 2022 to allow the use of alternative firefighting agents that do not contain PFAS chemicals, the department may adopt rules that also restrict PFAS chemicals for those applications.

Table 1.

SGS technical experts have extensive knowledge and testing experience in materials and articles in contact with food. They work to ensure that your products meet the appropriate regulations for food contact materials, paving the way for compliance. From overall migration tests to expert advice on emerging regulations, compliance issues and documentation review, SGS is the partner to trust. In the end, it's only trusted because it's tested. Discover more on our website.

For enquiries, please contact:

Dr. Hingwo Tsang

Global Information and Innovation Manager

t: (+852) 2774 7420

© SGS Société Générale de surveillance SA- 2022 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Société Générale de surveillance SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided "as is" and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.