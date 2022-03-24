SGS : Increasing Our Minerals and Metals Testing Capacity in Spijkenisse, the Netherlands

The expansion of our state-of-the-art minerals and metals testing laboratory in Spijkenisse, in the Rotterdam area, in the Netherlands, is now complete.

This new extension significantly enhances the facility's testing capacity to support global business.

We recently celebrated the laboratory's opening with a small ceremony. Frankie Ng - SGS CEO, Derick Govender - EVP Natural Resources, Johan Pype - Managing Director Benelux, Frans van Croonenborg - Business Manager and all the staff from our Spijkenisse laboratory were in attendance.

The facility, which includes the existing laboratory, as well as the recently opened extension, can test a wide variety of minerals and metals. Among these are copper, lead, zinc, gold and silver concentrates, as well as industrial minerals, ferrous metals, intermediate products and high-purity metals.

The laboratory is ISO/IEC 17025- and ISO 9001-accredited and is an approved LME Listed Sampler and Assayer. It provides a range of services, including:

High-value umpire analysis for commercial settlement

Platinum group metals (PGM) analysis

Electrogravimetric analysis

Inductively coupled plasma (ICP) and atomic absorption (AA) testing

Titration

Combustion analysis

Transportable moisture limit (TML) and flow moisture point (FMP) testing

Advanced fire assay testing via the state-of-the-art fire assay department

This state-of-the-art facility is a Center of Excellence that serves our global minerals and metals clients, providing them with a consistently high-quality output. The laboratory operates in accordance with the industry's latest best practices, as well as leading global safety and sustainability standards.

Thanks to the laboratory's strategic location near the port of Rotterdam and its first-class capabilities, the expansion of the Spijkenisse facility offers even faster and more accurate results to our customers.

To find out more about our minerals and metals testing capabilities, contact our minerals and metals customer service team:

t: +31 (0) 88 214 3333

We are SGS - the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. Our 96,000 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.