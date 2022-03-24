Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. SGS AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS AG

(SGSN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/24 10:52:02 am EDT
2689 CHF   -0.15%
10:32aSGS : Increasing Our Minerals and Metals Testing Capacity in Spijkenisse, the Netherlands
PU
04:32aSGS : Switzerland Revises Chemical Risk Reduction Ordinance
PU
03/23DIGITAL EXPLAINED : Issue 7
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SGS : Increasing Our Minerals and Metals Testing Capacity in Spijkenisse, the Netherlands

03/24/2022 | 10:32am EDT
The expansion of our state-of-the-art minerals and metals testing laboratory in Spijkenisse, in the Rotterdam area, in the Netherlands, is now complete.

This new extension significantly enhances the facility's testing capacity to support global business.

We recently celebrated the laboratory's opening with a small ceremony. Frankie Ng - SGS CEO, Derick Govender - EVP Natural Resources, Johan Pype - Managing Director Benelux, Frans van Croonenborg - Business Manager and all the staff from our Spijkenisse laboratory were in attendance.

The Spijkenisse Laboratory's Testing Capabilities

The facility, which includes the existing laboratory, as well as the recently opened extension, can test a wide variety of minerals and metals. Among these are copper, lead, zinc, gold and silver concentrates, as well as industrial minerals, ferrous metals, intermediate products and high-purity metals.

The laboratory is ISO/IEC 17025- and ISO 9001-accredited and is an approved LME Listed Sampler and Assayer. It provides a range of services, including:

  • High-value umpire analysis for commercial settlement
  • Platinum group metals (PGM) analysis
  • Electrogravimetric analysis
  • Inductively coupled plasma (ICP) and atomic absorption (AA) testing
  • Titration
  • Combustion analysis
  • Transportable moisture limit (TML) and flow moisture point (FMP) testing
  • Advanced fire assay testing via the state-of-the-art fire assay department
How the Spijkenisse Laboratory Benefits Minerals and Metals Organizations

This state-of-the-art facility is a Center of Excellence that serves our global minerals and metals clients, providing them with a consistently high-quality output. The laboratory operates in accordance with the industry's latest best practices, as well as leading global safety and sustainability standards.

Thanks to the laboratory's strategic location near the port of Rotterdam and its first-class capabilities, the expansion of the Spijkenisse facility offers even faster and more accurate results to our customers.

To find out more about our minerals and metals testing capabilities, contact our minerals and metals customer service team:

t: +31 (0) 88 214 3333

About SGS

We are SGS - the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. Our 96,000 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 14:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SGS AG
Financials
Sales 2022 6 771 M 7 270 M 7 270 M
Net income 2022 701 M 753 M 753 M
Net Debt 2022 1 944 M 2 087 M 2 087 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,8x
Yield 2022 3,06%
Capitalization 20 175 M 21 663 M 21 663 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,27x
EV / Sales 2023 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 96 216
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart SGS AG
Duration : Period :
SGS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SGS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2 693,00 CHF
Average target price 2 912,55 CHF
Spread / Average Target 8,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Dominik de Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Calvin Grieder Chairman
Olivier Merkt Vice President-Corporate Development
Shelby R. du Pasquier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SGS AG-11.62%21 663
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE-16.80%19 150
SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY-10.53%5 961
CENTRE TESTING INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO. LTD.-26.46%5 188
PONY TESTING CO., LTD.0.41%1 462
CHINA BUILDING MATERIAL TEST & CERTIFICATION GROUP CO., LTD.-23.21%1 404