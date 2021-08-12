Log in
    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS AG

(SGSN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/12 03:14:32 am
2880.5 CHF   +0.09%
02:51aSGS : Inspecting the Safety of Textiles Along Interconnected Supply Chains
PU
08/11SGS : EU Regulates C9-C14 Perfluorocarboxylic Acids under REACH
PU
08/10PRESS RELEASE : Quebec Precious Metals -3-
DJ
SGS : Inspecting the Safety of Textiles Along Interconnected Supply Chains

08/12/2021 | 02:51am EDT
Here's Jason from our Inspection team in China. He works along whole textile supply chains to ensure safety and quality regulations are met so ultimately the final product reaches the consumer consistently good.

Jason, a Senior Textile Inspector, has a complex role. Working along the whole textile supply chain - from initial inspections to mid-term, pre-shipment and pre-retail - he inspects textile products in factories and warehouses to ensure they meet the safety, quality and consistency standards expected according to inspection requirements. These days, consumers have high expectations and so consistency is key for brands to build and maintain their trust and loyalty. Jason and his team help their clients provide better and safer final products so the consumer has an overall positive experience.

Watch the full video here.

About SGS

We are SGS - the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. Our 93,000 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 06:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 312 M 6 846 M 6 846 M
Net income 2021 640 M 694 M 694 M
Net Debt 2021 1 882 M 2 041 M 2 041 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,4x
Yield 2021 2,86%
Capitalization 21 571 M 23 406 M 23 396 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,72x
EV / Sales 2022 3,51x
Nbr of Employees 92 143
Free-Float 79,7%
Managers and Directors
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Dominik de Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Calvin Grieder Chairman
Olivier Merkt Chief Compliance Officer & SVP-Legal
August François von Finck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SGS AG7.79%23 406
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE65.38%25 503
CENTRE TESTING INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO. LTD.-0.26%7 132
CHINA BUILDING MATERIAL TEST & CERTIFICATION GROUP CO., LTD.23.90%1 637
PONY TESTING CO., LTD.66.64%1 566
SUZHOU ELECTRICAL APPARATUS SCIENCE ACADEMY CO., LTD.27.44%1 073