SGS : Inspecting the Safety of Textiles Along Interconnected Supply Chains

Here's Jason from our Inspection team in China. He works along whole textile supply chains to ensure safety and quality regulations are met so ultimately the final product reaches the consumer consistently good.

Jason, a Senior Textile Inspector, has a complex role. Working along the whole textile supply chain - from initial inspections to mid-term, pre-shipment and pre-retail - he inspects textile products in factories and warehouses to ensure they meet the safety, quality and consistency standards expected according to inspection requirements. These days, consumers have high expectations and so consistency is key for brands to build and maintain their trust and loyalty. Jason and his team help their clients provide better and safer final products so the consumer has an overall positive experience.

