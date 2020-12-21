Log in
SGS AG

SGS AG

(SGSN)
  Report
News 


SGS : Introducing EDANA NWSP 360.0 Method for Chemical Testing in AHPs

12/21/2020 | 12:17am EST
SGS is proud to be leading the way in the detection of chemicals in baby diapers, sanitary products and tampons with the launch of the new, international EDANA NWSP 360.0 method.

The launch will enable manufacturers of Absorbent Hygiene Products (AHPs) to offer greater reassurance to consumers who are increasingly concerned about the presence of chemicals in AHPs, particularly baby diapers. Until now, and with no specific regulations in place for their detection, manufacturers have had to rely on product testing practices used on other materials or in other sectors.

The NWSP 360.0 method is the result of a collaboration between experts at SGS in France and EDANA, the world's main association of manufacturers of non-woven fabrics and related products. It gives manufacturers access to an international, harmonized method to detect trace chemicals in AHPs based on real life conditions. The method builds on the benefits of generic tests whilst readjusting criteria to account for body temperature, urine simulant and other factors. It also accounts for both practical and realistic conditions to further improve toxicological assessments.

Vincent Bernus, Hygiene Division Director, SGS France said: 'We are very proud to launch this new testing method which is available now. It will enable manufacturers and other stakeholders access to new and robust protocols to develop safer and more trusted products that will reassure consumers around the world.'

The global service is undertaken from SGS's laboratory in Rouen, France, which is closely connected to the company's Oignies laboratory, and recognized as an international reference for the tests and performance measurements of disposable and absorbent hygiene products. The lab is one of only two in the world to deploy the new NWSP360.0 method.

'We hope to continue to find synergies in the different approaches (e.g. ANSES work) and to be able to pool our efforts to improve the monitoring of undesirable substances, for the benefit of consumers,' added Cédric Schoorens, Technical Expert, SGS France.

For further information contact:

Vincent Bernus
Director, Hygiene Division
Consumer Goods and Retail
t: +33 442 977 226

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 89,000 employees, we operate a network of more than 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 05:16:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
