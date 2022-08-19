SGS : Malaysia Issues Guidance for Voluntary Certification of Food Contact Materials and Articles

Highlights of the chemical requirements for gloves and the specific migration of seven metals for food contact plastics are summarized in Tables 1 and 2.

Extractable heavy metals 0.05 µg/mL each of arsenic and cadmium

0.5 µg/mL each of chromium and lead

15.0 µg/mL zinc

Potassium permanganate consumption 10.0 µg/mL Evaporation residue 100 µg/mL each of distilled water and 10% ethanol Phthalates 0.1% total content for PVC gloves (BBP, DBP, DEHP, DIDP, DINP and DNOP)

Table 1

Barium ≤ 1 mg/kg Cobalt ≤ 0.05 mg/kg Copper ≤ 5 mg/kg Iron ≤ 48 mg/kg Lithium ≤ 0.6 mg/kg Manganese ≤ 0.6 mg/kg Zinc ≤ 25 mg/kg

Table 2

Abbreviations

Abbreviation Phthalate CAS BBP Butyl benzyl phthalate 85-68-7 DBP Di-butyl phthalate 84-74-2 DEHP Di-(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate 117-81-7 DINP Di-isononyl phthalate 28553-12-0 DIDP Di-iso-decyl phthalate 26761-40-0 DNOP Di-n-octyl phthalate 117-84-0

