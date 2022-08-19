Log in
SGS : Malaysia Issues Guidance for Voluntary Certification of Food Contact Materials and Articles
PU
SGS Issues $527 Million Straight Bonds
MT
SGS : Issues CHF 150 Million and CHF 350 Million Bonds
PU
SGS : Malaysia Issues Guidance for Voluntary Certification of Food Contact Materials and Articles

08/19/2022
Highlights of the chemical requirements for gloves and the specific migration of seven metals for food contact plastics are summarized in Tables 1 and 2.

Extractable heavy metals 0.05 µg/mL each of arsenic and cadmium
0.5 µg/mL each of chromium and lead
15.0 µg/mL zinc
Potassium permanganate consumption 10.0 µg/mL
Evaporation residue 100 µg/mL each of distilled water and 10% ethanol
Phthalates 0.1% total content for PVC gloves (BBP, DBP, DEHP, DIDP, DINP and DNOP)

Table 1

Barium ≤ 1 mg/kg
Cobalt ≤ 0.05 mg/kg
Copper ≤ 5 mg/kg
Iron ≤ 48 mg/kg
Lithium ≤ 0.6 mg/kg
Manganese ≤ 0.6 mg/kg
Zinc ≤ 25 mg/kg

Table 2

Abbreviations

Abbreviation Phthalate CAS
BBP Butyl benzyl phthalate 85-68-7
DBP Di-butyl phthalate 84-74-2
DEHP Di-(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate 117-81-7
DINP Di-isononyl phthalate 28553-12-0
DIDP Di-iso-decyl phthalate 26761-40-0
DNOP Di-n-octyl phthalate 117-84-0

SGS technical experts have extensive knowledge and testing experience in materials and articles in contact with food. They work to ensure that your products meet the appropriate regulations for food contact materials, paving the way for compliance. From overall migration tests to expert advice on emerging regulations, compliance issues and documentation review, SGS is the partner to trust. In the end, it's only trusted because it's tested. Discover more on our website.

For enquiries, please contact:

Dr. Hingwo Tsang
Global Information and Innovation Manager
t: (+852) 2774 7420

Ms. Siam Pine Tay
Technical Manager
t: +603 7627 0080;8077

© SGS Société Générale de surveillance SA- 2022 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Société Générale de surveillance SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided "as is" and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 09:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
