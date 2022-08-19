SGS : Malaysia Issues Guidance for Voluntary Certification of Food Contact Materials and Articles

Highlights of the chemical requirements for gloves and the specific migration of seven metals for food contact plastics are summarized in Tables 1 and 2.
|
|
|
Extractable heavy metals
|
0.05 µg/mL each of arsenic and cadmium
0.5 µg/mL each of chromium and lead
15.0 µg/mL zinc
|
Potassium permanganate consumption
|
10.0 µg/mL
|
Evaporation residue
|
100 µg/mL each of distilled water and 10% ethanol
|
Phthalates
|
0.1% total content for PVC gloves (BBP, DBP, DEHP, DIDP, DINP and DNOP)
Table 1
|
|
|
Barium
|
≤ 1 mg/kg
|
Cobalt
|
≤ 0.05 mg/kg
|
Copper
|
≤ 5 mg/kg
|
Iron
|
≤ 48 mg/kg
|
Lithium
|
≤ 0.6 mg/kg
|
Manganese
|
≤ 0.6 mg/kg
|
Zinc
|
≤ 25 mg/kg
Table 2
Abbreviations
|
Abbreviation
|
Phthalate
|
CAS
|
BBP
|
Butyl benzyl phthalate
|
85-68-7
|
DBP
|
Di-butyl phthalate
|
84-74-2
|
DEHP
|
Di-(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate
|
117-81-7
|
DINP
|
Di-isononyl phthalate
|
28553-12-0
|
DIDP
|
Di-iso-decyl phthalate
|
26761-40-0
|
DNOP
|
Di-n-octyl phthalate
|
117-84-0
