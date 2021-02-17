Log in
SGS AG

(SGSN)
SGS : New Toy Testing Capability for Mexico City

02/17/2021
SGS is pleased to announce the launch of new toy testing capabilities at its laboratory in Mexico City (Mexico).

Strategically located around the world, in key manufacturing zones and transit points, SGS continuously invests in and upgrades its toy testing laboratories to meet client demand.

New Toy Laboratory in Mexico City

ISO/IEC 17025 accredited by the Mexican accreditation body EMA, SGS's new laboratory offers toy manufacturers a one-stop solution for toy safety and quality testing. It gives manufacturers and brands confidence that their products comply with relevant regulations and standards.

The local team has the experience, capabilities and accreditations to meet market requirements not only for Mexico, but also for the U.S., Europe and Latin America. The accreditation scopes include:

  • ASTM F963 (USA)
  • EN 71-standard (Europe)
  • NOM-252-SSA1 (Mexico)

The opening of this new toy laboratory is great news for SGS's clients and the company is delighted that the industry can benefit from a centralized, single lab location in the region. For the export of toys, whether they are destined for the EU, the U.S., Latin America, or all three, SGS experts are now in a strong position to help more manufacturers achieve compliance and a route to market.

SGS Toy Safety Testing Services

SGS offers a one-stop solution for all your toy needs, so that you can be sure your products comply with relevant regulations and quality standards, such as the EU toy directive and the US Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act (CPSIA) amongst others.

SGS toy safety services assure toy safety through a comprehensive program that can include:

  • Support for new product development
  • Update and interpretation of legal requirements
  • Safety/risk assessment
  • Product and materials testing
  • Factory and social audits
  • Inspections
  • Training

Visit Toys | SGS and contact your local SGS office to learn more.

For further information contact:

Luz Gomez
Customer Service Executive
SGS Connectivity & Products
t: +52 55 5395 7226 ext. 1109

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 89,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 17 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2021 08:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
