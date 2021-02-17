SGS : New Toy Testing Capability for Mexico City

SGS is pleased to announce the launch of new toy testing capabilities at its laboratory in Mexico City (Mexico).

Strategically located around the world, in key manufacturing zones and transit points, SGS continuously invests in and upgrades its toy testing laboratories to meet client demand.

New Toy Laboratory in Mexico City

ISO/IEC 17025 accredited by the Mexican accreditation body EMA, SGS's new laboratory offers toy manufacturers a one-stop solution for toy safety and quality testing. It gives manufacturers and brands confidence that their products comply with relevant regulations and standards.

The local team has the experience, capabilities and accreditations to meet market requirements not only for Mexico, but also for the U.S., Europe and Latin America. The accreditation scopes include:

ASTM F963 (USA)

EN 71-standard (Europe)

NOM-252-SSA1 (Mexico)

The opening of this new toy laboratory is great news for SGS's clients and the company is delighted that the industry can benefit from a centralized, single lab location in the region. For the export of toys, whether they are destined for the EU, the U.S., Latin America, or all three, SGS experts are now in a strong position to help more manufacturers achieve compliance and a route to market.

SGS Toy Safety Testing Services

SGS offers a one-stop solution for all your toy needs, so that you can be sure your products comply with relevant regulations and quality standards, such as the EU toy directive and the US Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act (CPSIA) amongst others.

SGS toy safety services assure toy safety through a comprehensive program that can include:

Support for new product development

Update and interpretation of legal requirements

Safety/risk assessment

Product and materials testing

Factory and social audits

Inspections

Training

Visit Toys | SGS and contact your local SGS office to learn more.

For further information contact:

Luz Gomez

Customer Service Executive

SGS Connectivity & Products

t: +52 55 5395 7226 ext. 1109

