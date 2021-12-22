Log in
    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS AG

(SGSN)
SGS : New York State Officializes a Bill on Seasonal & Decorative Lighting Products Containing Lead

12/22/2021 | 01:33am EST
On November 30, 2021, New York's State Governor signed a Bill regarding labeling requirements for seasonal and decorative lighting products with an electrical cord casing containing more than 100 ppm lead content. The effective date will be February 28, 2022.
SAFEGUARDS | Electrical & ElectronicsNO. 168/21

On November 30, 2021, the governor of the US state of New York signed A4522A (Chapter 634, 2021 session) into law to regulate lead content in the electrical cord casing on seasonal and decorative lighting products. The signed Bill is a substitution for S5675A, on which we communicated earlier this year (SafeGuards 045/21). The act amended Chapter 45 of the Public Health Law by adding a new section, 1376-B, regarding the manufacture and sale of seasonal and decorative lighting products containing lead.

According to the definition in the Act, "Seasonal & Decorative Lighting Products" has the following meaning:

  • "Seasonal & Decorative Lighting Product" shall mean portable, plug-connected, temporary-use lighting products and accessories that have a nominal 120-volt input voltage rating:
    • Lighting products within the scope of this rule are factory-assembled with push-in, midget or miniature screw base lamp holders connected in series or parallel, directly across the 120-volt input
    • Such lighting products include, but are not limited to, lighted decorative outfits such as wired holiday string lights, pre-lit artificial Christmas trees, plants, flowers or wreaths, stockings, stars, candles and light sculptures

Highlights of the updates to the Public Health Law, by incorporating A4522A, are summarized in Table 1.

New York State Public Health Law
Section 1376-B 'Manufacturing and Sale of Seasonal and Decorative Lighting Products Containing Lead'

Substance Scope Requirements Effective Date
Lead Content Electrical cord casing on seasonal & decorative lighting products
≤ 100 ppm otherwise warning statement*
February 28, 2022
*Warning statement to contain at least "WARNING: HANDLING THE COATED ELECTRICAL WIRE OF THIS PRODUCT MAY EXPOSE YOU TO LEAD. WASH HANDS THOROUGHLY AFTER USE", either printed or attached to the product

Table 1

Any person, firm, corporation or association violating this section shall be subject to a civil penalty of not more than USD 1,000 for each such violation.

SGS is committed to providing information about development in regulations for consumer products as complimentary services. Through a global network of laboratories, SGS provides a wide range of services including physical/mechanical testing, analytical testing and consultancy work for technical and non-technical parameters applicable to a comprehensive range of consumer products. In the end, it's only trusted because it's tested. Contact us for more information or visit our website.

For inquiries, please contact:

Brian Lo
Technical Manager - Restricted Substances

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2021 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided "as is" and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 06:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
