SGS : Obbligo Lettere di Credito per esportazioni in Egitto | Certificati di Ispezione SGS

Obbligo Lettere di Credito per esportazioni in Egitto | Certificati di Ispezione SGS

04 mar 2022

Dal 1° Marzo 2022 la Banca Centrale d'Egitto richiede pagamenti solo tramite Lettere di Credito in cui è richiesto, tra i vari documenei per la negoziazione, un Certificati di ispezione emesso da un ente di terza parte. SGS è autorizzata ad emettere i Certificati di Ispezione richiesti tramite una ispezione random visual quality and quantity a fronte di proforma, packing list, lettera di credito, e concomitante assistenza al carico dei container e sigillatura degli stessi.

Starting from 1st March 2022 the Central Bank of Egypt has applied a new instruction to all banks in Egypt over all Egypt imports from abroad as per below:

All imports from abroad central bank will stop approving its payment collection documents as long as its value exceeds 5000 USD.

All imports above 5000 USD must open a LC with third party inspection certificate to be accepted by Banks/customs.

Some exceptions have applied over these instructions as per below points,

Products of dairies, strategic products (grains), medicines are exempted from this instructions. Multinational companies which have an affiliates in Egypt managed by local administration are exempted. All shipments under draw-back system will be exempted. Live animals and poultry are exempted from this instructions. Courier shipments are exempted.

Contatti:

Daniela.Andreoli@sgs.com, Tel. +39 348 4403174

Federica.Piredda@sgs.com Tel. +39 337 155 5943

Marina.Brioschi@sgs.com Tel. +39 337 12 96 047