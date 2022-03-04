Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. SGS AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS AG

(SGSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SGS : Obbligo Lettere di Credito per esportazioni in Egitto | Certificati di Ispezione SGS

03/04/2022 | 02:16am EST
Obbligo Lettere di Credito per esportazioni in Egitto | Certificati di Ispezione SGS

04 mar 2022

Dal 1° Marzo 2022 la Banca Centrale d'Egitto richiede pagamenti solo tramite Lettere di Credito in cui è richiesto, tra i vari documenei per la negoziazione, un Certificati di ispezione emesso da un ente di terza parte. SGS è autorizzata ad emettere i Certificati di Ispezione richiesti tramite una ispezione random visual quality and quantity a fronte di proforma, packing list, lettera di credito, e concomitante assistenza al carico dei container e sigillatura degli stessi.

Starting from 1st March 2022 the Central Bank of Egypt has applied a new instruction to all banks in Egypt over all Egypt imports from abroad as per below:

  • All imports from abroad central bank will stop approving its payment collection documents as long as its value exceeds 5000 USD.
  • All imports above 5000 USD must open a LC with third party inspection certificate to be accepted by Banks/customs.

Some exceptions have applied over these instructions as per below points,

  1. Products of dairies, strategic products (grains), medicines are exempted from this instructions.
  2. Multinational companies which have an affiliates in Egypt managed by local administration are exempted.
  3. All shipments under draw-back system will be exempted.
  4. Live animals and poultry are exempted from this instructions.
  5. Courier shipments are exempted.

Contatti:

Daniela.Andreoli@sgs.com, Tel. +39 348 4403174

Federica.Piredda@sgs.com Tel. +39 337 155 5943

Marina.Brioschi@sgs.com Tel. +39 337 12 96 047

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 07:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SGS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 755 M 7 340 M 7 340 M
Net income 2022 697 M 757 M 757 M
Net Debt 2022 1 944 M 2 112 M 2 112 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,8x
Yield 2022 3,20%
Capitalization 19 329 M 21 003 M 21 003 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,15x
EV / Sales 2023 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 96 216
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart SGS AG
Duration : Period :
SGS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2 580,00 CHF
Average target price 2 889,10 CHF
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Dominik de Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Calvin Grieder Chairman
Olivier Merkt Chief Compliance Officer & SVP-Legal
Shelby R. du Pasquier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SGS AG-15.33%21 003
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE-17.69%19 028
SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY-18.73%5 415
CENTRE TESTING INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO. LTD.-25.98%5 265
CHINA BUILDING MATERIAL TEST & CERTIFICATION GROUP CO., LTD.-10.47%1 651
PONY TESTING CO., LTD.-8.76%1 339