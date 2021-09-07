SGS : Release of IFRA 50th Amendment

Notification of the 50th amendment to the IFRA Standards was released on June 30, 2021 with one new prohibition of the substance mintlactone.

GUARDS

NO. 124/21

Notification of the 50th amendment to the International Fragrance Association (IFRA) Standards was released on June 30, 2021. There is only one update to the Standards and only one new prohibition of substance - which is mintlactone (CAS No. 13341-72-5).

According to the notice, implementation timelines for the 50th amendment are given as follow:

Two months after the date of notification letter (i.e. August 30, 2021 ): entry into force of the 50th amendment implementation for new creations

): entry into force of the 50th amendment implementation for 13 months after the date of notification letter (i.e. July 30, 2022): entry into force of the 50th amendment for existing creations

An existing creation is a compound currently sold or already the subject of evaluation for performance in a defined consumer product.

A new creation is defined as any fragrance mixture for which the brief has been issued after the completion of the information exchange across the supply chain period (i.e. update of IT systems, bilateral information exchange between fragrance houses).

It is crucial for all cosmetic, personal care and household products to be safe, effective and stable. SGS provides testing, inspection and certification services to manufacturers, distributors and importers to ensure a high level of product quality in every area. Our state-of-the-art laboratories offer tailored solutions for chemical, biophysical, microbiological, stability and biological aspects. We also have extensive capabilities in performance testing, claim support studies and consumer panels. Our testing is conducted according to customer specific or recognized standard methods, some of which were developed by SGS. Our cosmetic safety assessors and other technical experts can support customers by making sure new products comply with regulatory requirements. In the end, it's only trusted because it's tested. Contact us for more information or visit our website.

With this amendment, the cosmetic industry should particularly pay attention to the new requirement of IFRA certification. Cosmetic manufacturers are advised to obtain declarations from fragrance suppliers for the existing fragrance and check mintlactone content in fragrance.

For inquiries, please contact:

Queenie Ho-yan TSE

Technical Service Manager

t: +852 2765 3672

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2021 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided 'as is' and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.