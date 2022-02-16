SGS : Switzerland Further Aligns Chemical Regulations with REACH

Switzerland has expanded the number of CMR category 1A and 1B substances under ORRChem and added eight substances to its Candidate List of SVHCs. Both amendments entered into force on February 1, 2022.

GUARDS

NO. 025/22

In Switzerland, Annex 1.10 to Ordinance on the reduction of risks associated with the use of particularly dangerous substances, preparations and articles (ORRChem, RS 814.81, in French, German or Italian) prohibits the use of carcinogenic, mutagenic and reprotoxic category 1A or 1B substances (CMR category 1A or 1B substances) that are specified in Appendixes 1 to 6 under entries 28 to 30 of Annex XVII of Regulation (EC) 1907/2006 'Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals' (Annex XVII of REACH, consolidated version to January 2022). This prohibition applies when these CMR substances are used as substances, constituents of other substances or in mixtures, for the general public if their concentrations exceed the 'Cut-off Values' under section 1.1.2.2. in Annex I to Regulation (EC) 1272/2008 (Classification, Labeling and Packaging of Substances and Mixtures, CLP Regulation, consolidated version to October 2021).

In January 2022, Switzerland's Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), in agreement with the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) and the State Secretariate for Economic Affairs (SECO), published Official Collection 2022 1 (RO 2022 1, in French, German or Italian) to amend ORRChem by adopting the list of CMR category 1A or 1B substances in Regulation (EU) 2021/2204.This further aligns the nation's restriction of these substances in Annex 1.10 to ORRChem with those in the European Union (EU).

RO 2022 1 entered into force on February 1, 2022. This amendment contains two important compliance dates:

March 1, 2022 for the list of 17 CMR substances specified in the amendment

December 17, 2022 for CMR substances other than those specified above

Switzerland also issued Official Collection 2021 927 (RO 2021 927, in French, German or Italian) to revise the Ordinance on protection against dangerous substances and preparations (Chemicals Ordinance, ChemO, RS 813.11, in French, German or Italian). This latest amendment expands the number of Candidate List SVHCs from 211 to 219 (in French, German or Italian).

According to Article 71 of ChemO 'Articles Containing Substances of Very High Concern (SVHCs)', suppliers of an article containing an SVHC on the Candidate List in a concentration of more than 0.1% are obliged to provide the professional user or distributor of the article with sufficient information, available to the supplier, to allow the safe use of the article including, as a minimum the name of the substance

The aforementioned equivalent information must be supplied to consumers (the general public) free of charge within 45 days of their request.

RO 21 927 entered into force on February 1, 2022 - the day these 219 SVHCs became applicable.

SGS keeps interested parties informed about the latest developments relating to the REACH regulation. Our expertise, combined with consultancy services and experience in consumer product supply chains, provides a central point of contact for global solutions. In the end, it's only trusted because it's tested. Discover more on our website, read our brochure and contact us if you would like to learn more about how SGS can support your REACH compliance activities.

For inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Hingwo Tsang

Global Information and Innovation Manager

t: (+852) 2774 7420

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2022 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided "as is" and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.