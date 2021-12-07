Log in
SGS : Switzerland Proposes to Revise its Chemical Risk Reduction Ordinance

12/07/2021 | 02:22am EST
Switzerland is proposing to align its chemical restrictions under ORRChem with those of REACH and the POP Recast Regulation in the European Union. If approved, the new measures will be implemented in phases, starting April 1, 2022.
SAFEGUARDS | Consumer ProductsNO. 159/21

In November 2021, the World Trade Organization (WTO) circulated a notification from Switzerland's Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) announcing a proposal to revise its Ordinance on the Reduction of Risks relating to the Use of Certain particularly Dangerous Substances, Preparations and Articles (RS 814.81, Chemical Risk Reduction Ordinance, ORRChem, in French, German or Italian). The draft Ordinance, in German and attached to WTO document number 21-8805), would align the Swiss Ordinance with some of the recently adopted restrictions from Annex XVII of Regulation (EC) 1907/2006 Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (Annex XVII of REACH) and Regulation (EU) 2019/1021 on persistent organic pollutants (POP Recast Regulation).

The draft Ordinance contains important changes to several sections under Annex 1 of ORRChem in relation to 'Provisions Concerning Specific Substances:'

  • Persistent organic pollutants (Annex 1.1)
  • Halogenated organic substances (Annex 1.2)
  • Ozone depleting substances (Annexes 1.4 and 2.9)
  • Substances stable in the atmosphere (Annex 1.5)
  • Asbestos (Annex 1.6)
  • Carcinogenic, mutagenic and reprotoxic substances (CMR substances, Annex 1.10)
  • Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS, Annexes 1.16 and 2.11)
  • Plastics, their monomers and additives (Annex 2.9)
  • Extinguishing agents (Annex 2.11 - this is in relation to PFAS in Annex 1.16)

It is interesting to note that the draft Ordinance regulates perfluorohexane sulfonic acid, its salts (PFHxS) and PFHxS-related substances, a measure that is under consideration in the EU.

The draft Ordinance also amends the nation's Plant Protection Products Ordinance of May 12, 2010.

Highlights of certain provisions in the draft Ordinance are summarized in Table 1.

WTO Document Number 21-8805, November 22, 2021
Draft Ordinance to Chemical Risk Reduction Ordinance, ORRChem

Annex 1 to ORRChem Section No.

Highlight

1.1 'Persistent organic pollutants (POP)'

  • Inclusion of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and its precursors to Annex 1.16 'Per and polyfluoroalkyl substances'

  • Expands the list of banned POP by including PFOA, its salts and PFOA-related substances

  • Repositions pentachlorophenol (PCP, CAS 87-86-5), its salts and esters, and dicofol (CAS 115-32-2) from Annex 1.2 'Halogenated organic substances'

1.6 'Asbestos'

  • Clarifying that the prohibition of asbestos does not apply to asbestos-containing mixtures and articles if these have been authorized

1.16 'Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances'1

  • Section is replaced with new language and new provisions:

    • It adds PFHxS and PFHxS-related substances:

      • Prohibited as substances on their own

      • ≤ 25 ppb PFHxS as a constituent of other substances, in mixtures or articles

      • ≤ 1,000 ppb PFHxS-related substances as a constituent of other substances, in mixtures or articles

    • It adds perfluorocarboxylic acids containing 9 to 14 carbon atoms in the chain (C9-C14 PFCA), their salts and C9-C14 PFCA-related substances

      • Prohibited as substances on their own

      • ≤ 25 ppb C9-C14 PFCA as a constituent of other substances, in mixtures or articles (sum of C9-C14 PFCA-related substances)

      • 260 ppb C9-C14 PFCA-related substances as a constituent of other substances, in mixtures or articles (sum of C9-C14 PFCA-related substances)

2.9 'Plastics, their monomers and additives'

  • 20 mg/kg (sum of 8 polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon (PAHs)2 and marked with a unique identification number of the batch) for granules or mulches: 1) as infill material in synthetic tur pitches, or 2) in loose form on playgrounds or in sport applications

  • Prohibits oxo-degradable plastics

2.11 "Extinguishing agents'

  • Clarifies that Annex 1.16 applies to extinguishing agents containing PFOS, PFOA, C9-C14 PFCA and C9-C14 PFCA-related substances

1Certain derogations apply
2Benzo[a]pyrene (BaP), Benzo[e]pyrene (BeP), Benzo[a]anthracene (BaA), Chrysen (CHR), Benzo[b]fluoranthene (BbFA), Benzo[j]fluoranthene (BjFA), Benzo[k]fluoranthene (BkFA) and Dibenzo[a,h]anthracene (DBAhA)

Table 1

According to the draft Ordinance, there are several effective dates:

  • April 1, 2022 for provisions other than those indicated below
  • October 1, 2022 for Annex 1.16 'Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances'
  • April 1, 2023 for the Plant Protection Products Ordinance of May 12, 2010

SGS is committed to providing information about development in regulations for consumer products as complimentary services. Through a global network of laboratories, SGS provides a wide range of services including physical/mechanical testing, analytical testing and consultancy work for technical and non-technical parameters applicable to a comprehensive range of consumer products. In the end, it's only trusted because it's tested. Contact us for more information or visit our website.

For inquiries, please contact:

Hingwo Tsang
Global Information and Innovation Manager
t: (+852) 2774 7420

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2021 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided "as is" and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 07:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
