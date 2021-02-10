SGS : US EPA Issues Final Rules for Five Hazardous Substances Under TSCA
02/10/2021 | 11:38am GMT
Final rules for five hazardous chemicals have been published by the U.S. EPA. These became effective on February 5, 2021.
SAFEGUARDS | Consumer ProductsNO. 019/21
In January 2021, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) published five final rules in the federal register (86 FR 866-932) to regulate five persistent, bioaccumulative and toxic (PBT) chemicals under Section 6(h) of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA).
These PBT chemicals are:
2,4,6-Tris(tert-butyl)phenol (2,4,6-TTBP, CAS 732-26-3) - an antioxidant in fuel additives and fuel injector cleaners as well as an additive in oil and lubricants
Decabromodiphenyl ether (DecaBDE, CAS 1163-19-5) - a flame retardant with applications in wire and cable rubber casings, textiles, electronic equipment casings, building and construction materials, and imported articles such as aerospace and automotive parts
Phenol, isopropylated phosphate (3:1) (PIP 3:1, CAS 68937-41-7) - a flame retardant in plastics and as a functional fluid in aircraft and industrial machinery
Pentachlorothiophenol (PCTP, CAS 133-49-3) - a substance with applications in the rubber industry
Hexachlorobutadiene (HCBD, CAS 87-68-3) - a solvent in rubber manufacturing and in hydraulic, heat transfer or transformer fluid
These final rules amend Subpart E - Persistent, Bioaccumulative, and Toxic Chemicals to 40 CFR 751 on Regulations of Certain Chemical Substances and Mixtures Under Section 6 of the Toxic Substances Control Act (40 CFR 751). The latest revisions contain provisions relating to, among other things, restrictions, prohibitions, record keeping, phase-in prohibitions for specific uses of DecaBDE and DecaBDE-containing products or articles, phase-in prohibitions for specific uses of PIP (3:1) and PIP (3:1)-containing products and articles, exemptions as well as downstream notifications for safety data sheets (SDSs) or on the label of PIP (3:1) and PIP (3:1)-containing products.
Highlights of the final rule for each of these five PBT chemicals are summarized in Tables 1 to 5.
Environmental Protection Agency, 86 FR 866, Final Rule, January 6, 2021
40 CFR Part 751 '2,4,6-tris(tert-butyl)phenol (2,4,6-TTBP); Regulation of persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic chemicals under TSCA Section 6(h)
Entry
Scope
Requirement
Effective Date
1
Distribution in containers with a volume of less than 35 gallons
≤ 0.3%
January 6, 2026
2
Processing and distribution in oil and lubricant additives
≤ 0.3%
January 6, 2026
3
Distributors to maintain ordinary business records related to compliance with the prohibitions/restrictions and other provisions in § 751.409
Record keeping for three years after record has been generated
Environmental Protection Agency, 86 FR 880, Final Rule, January 6, 2021
40 CFR Part 751 'Decabromodiphenyl ether (DecaBDE); Regulation of persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic chemicals under TSCA Section 6(h)
Entry
Scope
Requirement
Effective Date
1
Manufacturing and processing of DecaBDE or DecaBDE-containing products or articles¹,²
Prohibited
March 8, 2021
2
Manufacturers, processers and distributors of DecaBDE or DecaBDE-containing products or articles to maintain ordinary business records related to compliance with the prohibitions/restrictions and other provisions in § 751.405
Record keeping for three years after record has been generated
(not required for footnotes 1 & 2)
March 8, 2021
3
Distribution of DecaBDE or DecaBDE-containing products or articles
Prohibited
January 6, 2022
4
Manufacturing, processing and distribution for use in curtains in the hospitality industry, and the curtains to which DecaBDE has been added
Prohibited
July 6, 2022
5
Processing and distribution for use in wire and cable insulations in nuclear power generation facilities, and DecaBDE-containing wire and cable insulations
Prohibited
January 6, 2023
6
Manufacturing, processing and distribution for use in parts installed in and distributed as part of new aerospace vehicles, and parts for such vehicles³
Prohibited
January 8, 2024
7
Manufacture, processing and distribution of DecaBDE-containing replacement parts for motor vehicles
Prohibited
2036 or after the end of vehicles service lives, whichever is earlier
¹After the end of the pallets' service life, prohibits the distribution of DecaBDE-containing plastic shipping pallets that were manufactured before March 8, 2021
²Exempts processes and distribution for recycling of DecaBDE-containing plastic from products or articles and DecaBDE-containing products or articles made from such recycled plastic
³After the end of aerospace vehicles service lives, prohibits importing, processing and distribution of the following:
DecaBDE-containing aerospace vehicles before January 8, 2024
DecaBDE-containing replacement parts for aerospace vehicles
Table 2. Decabromodiphenyl ether (DecaBDE)
Environmental Protection Agency, 86 FR 894, Final Rule, January 6, 2021
40 CFR Part 751 'Phenol, Isopropylated phosphate (3:1) (PIP 3:1); Regulation of persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic chemicals under TSCA Section 6(h)
Entry
Scope
Requierment
Effective Date
1
Processing and distributing PIP (3:1), including PIP (3:1)-containing products or articles¹,²
Prohibited
March 8, 2021
2
Manufacturers, processers and distributors of PIP (3:1) or PIP (3:1)-containing products or articles to maintain ordinary business records related to compliance with the prohibitions/restrictions and other provisions in § 751.407
Record keeping for three years after record has been generated
(not required for activities in last 2 exemptions)
March 8, 2021
3
Release to water during manufacturing, processing and distribution
Prohibited
March 8, 2021
4
Photographic printing articles
Prohibited
January 1, 2022
5
Adhesives and sealants
Prohibited
January 6, 2025
¹Exemptions:
Hydraulic fluids for aviation or military
Lubricants and grease
New and replacement parts for motor and aerospace vehicles
Manufacture of cyanoacrylate adhesives in closed systems
Specialized engine air filters for locomotive and marine applications
Plastic for recycling from PIP (3:1)-containing products or articles
Finished goods or articles made of plastic recycled from PIP (3:1)-containing products or articles
²Downstream notification requirements, including language in safety data sheets (SDSs) or labels for PIP (3:1) or PIP (3:1)-containing products
Environmental Protection Agency, 86 FR 911, Final Rule, January 6, 2021
40 CFR Part 751 'Pentachlorothiophenol (PCTP); Regulation of persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic chemicals under TSCA Section 6(h)
Entry
Scope
Requirement
Effective Date
1
Manufacturing and processing of PCTP or PCTP-containing products or articles
Prohibited unless concentrations are ≤ 1%
March 8, 2021
2
Manufacturers, processers and distributors of PCTP or PCTP-containing products or articles to maintain ordinary business records related to compliance with the prohibitions/restrictions and other provisions in § 751.411
Record keeping for three years after record has been generated
March 8, 2021
3
Distribution of PCTP or PCTP-containing products or articles
Prohibited unless concentrations are ≤ 1%
January 6, 2022
Table 4. Pentachlorothiophenol (PCTP)
Environmental Protection Agency, 86 FR 922, Final Rule, January 6, 2021
40 CFR Part 751 'Hexachlorobutadiene (HCBD); Regulation of persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic chemicals under TSCA Section 6(h)
Entry
Scope
Requirement
Effective Date
1
Manufacturing, processing and distribution of HCBD or HCBD-containing products or articles¹
Prohibited
March 8, 2021
2
Manufacturers, processers and distributors of HCBD or HCBD-containing products or articles to maintain ordinary business records related to compliance with the prohibitions/restrictions and other provisions in § 751.413
Record keeping for three years after record has been generated
March 8, 2021
1Exemptions:
Unintentional production of HBCD as a byproduct in the manufacture of chlorinated solvents
Processing and distribution of HBCD for burning as a waste fuel
Table 5. Hexachlorobutadiene (HCBD)
SGS is committed to providing information abut development in regulations for consumer products as complimentary services. Through a global network of laboratories, SGS provides a wide range of services including physical/mechanical testing, analytical testing and consultancy work for technical and non-technical parameters applicable to a comprehensive range of consumer products. In the end, it's only trusted because it's tested. Contact us for more information or visit our website.
For enquiries, please contact:
Hingwo Tsang Global Information and Innovation Manager
t: (+852) 2774 7420