Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  SGS AG    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS AG

(SGSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SGS : US EPA Issues Final Rules for Five Hazardous Substances Under TSCA

02/10/2021 | 11:38am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Final rules for five hazardous chemicals have been published by the U.S. EPA. These became effective on February 5, 2021.

SAFEGUARDS | Consumer ProductsNO. 019/21

In January 2021, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) published five final rules in the federal register (86 FR 866-932) to regulate five persistent, bioaccumulative and toxic (PBT) chemicals under Section 6(h) of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA).

These PBT chemicals are:

  • 2,4,6-Tris(tert-butyl)phenol (2,4,6-TTBP, CAS 732-26-3) - an antioxidant in fuel additives and fuel injector cleaners as well as an additive in oil and lubricants
  • Decabromodiphenyl ether (DecaBDE, CAS 1163-19-5) - a flame retardant with applications in wire and cable rubber casings, textiles, electronic equipment casings, building and construction materials, and imported articles such as aerospace and automotive parts
  • Phenol, isopropylated phosphate (3:1) (PIP 3:1, CAS 68937-41-7) - a flame retardant in plastics and as a functional fluid in aircraft and industrial machinery
  • Pentachlorothiophenol (PCTP, CAS 133-49-3) - a substance with applications in the rubber industry
  • Hexachlorobutadiene (HCBD, CAS 87-68-3) - a solvent in rubber manufacturing and in hydraulic, heat transfer or transformer fluid

These final rules amend Subpart E - Persistent, Bioaccumulative, and Toxic Chemicals to 40 CFR 751 on Regulations of Certain Chemical Substances and Mixtures Under Section 6 of the Toxic Substances Control Act (40 CFR 751). The latest revisions contain provisions relating to, among other things, restrictions, prohibitions, record keeping, phase-in prohibitions for specific uses of DecaBDE and DecaBDE-containing products or articles, phase-in prohibitions for specific uses of PIP (3:1) and PIP (3:1)-containing products and articles, exemptions as well as downstream notifications for safety data sheets (SDSs) or on the label of PIP (3:1) and PIP (3:1)-containing products.

Highlights of the final rule for each of these five PBT chemicals are summarized in Tables 1 to 5.

Environmental Protection Agency, 86 FR 866, Final Rule, January 6, 2021
40 CFR Part 751 '2,4,6-tris(tert-butyl)phenol (2,4,6-TTBP); Regulation of persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic chemicals under TSCA Section 6(h)
Entry
 		Scope Requirement Effective Date
1 Distribution in containers with a volume of less than 35 gallons ≤ 0.3%
 January 6, 2026
2 Processing and distribution in oil and lubricant additives
 ≤ 0.3%
 January 6, 2026
3 Distributors to maintain ordinary business records related to compliance with the prohibitions/restrictions and other provisions in § 751.409
Record keeping for three years after record has been generated
 January 6, 2026

Table 1. 2,4,6-tris(tert-butyl)phenol (2,4,6-TTBP)

Environmental Protection Agency, 86 FR 880, Final Rule, January 6, 2021
40 CFR Part 751 'Decabromodiphenyl ether (DecaBDE); Regulation of persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic chemicals under TSCA Section 6(h)
Entry Scope Requirement Effective Date
1 Manufacturing and processing of DecaBDE or DecaBDE-containing products or articles¹,²
 Prohibited
 March 8, 2021
2 Manufacturers, processers and distributors of DecaBDE or DecaBDE-containing products or articles to maintain ordinary business records related to compliance with the prohibitions/restrictions and other provisions in § 751.405
 Record keeping for three years after record has been generated
(not required for footnotes 1 & 2)
March 8, 2021
3 Distribution of DecaBDE or DecaBDE-containing products or articles
 Prohibited
 January 6, 2022
4 Manufacturing, processing and distribution for use in curtains in the hospitality industry, and the curtains to which DecaBDE has been added
 Prohibited
 July 6, 2022
5 Processing and distribution for use in wire and cable insulations in nuclear power generation facilities, and DecaBDE-containing wire and cable insulations
Prohibited
 January 6, 2023
6 Manufacturing, processing and distribution for use in parts installed in and distributed as part of new aerospace vehicles, and parts for such vehicles³
 Prohibited
 January 8, 2024
7 Manufacture, processing and distribution of DecaBDE-containing replacement parts for motor vehicles Prohibited
 2036 or after the end of vehicles service lives, whichever is earlier

¹After the end of the pallets' service life, prohibits the distribution of DecaBDE-containing plastic shipping pallets that were manufactured before March 8, 2021
²Exempts processes and distribution for recycling of DecaBDE-containing plastic from products or articles and DecaBDE-containing products or articles made from such recycled plastic
³After the end of aerospace vehicles service lives, prohibits importing, processing and distribution of the following:

  • DecaBDE-containing aerospace vehicles before January 8, 2024
  • DecaBDE-containing replacement parts for aerospace vehicles

Table 2. Decabromodiphenyl ether (DecaBDE)

Environmental Protection Agency, 86 FR 894, Final Rule, January 6, 2021
40 CFR Part 751 'Phenol, Isopropylated phosphate (3:1) (PIP 3:1); Regulation of persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic chemicals under TSCA Section 6(h)
Entry Scope Requierment Effective Date
1 Processing and distributing PIP (3:1), including PIP (3:1)-containing products or articles¹,²
 Prohibited
 March 8, 2021
2 Manufacturers, processers and distributors of PIP (3:1) or PIP (3:1)-containing products or articles to maintain ordinary business records related to compliance with the prohibitions/restrictions and other provisions in § 751.407
 Record keeping for three years after record has been generated
(not required for activities in last 2 exemptions)
 March 8, 2021
3 Release to water during manufacturing, processing and distribution
 Prohibited
 March 8, 2021
4 Photographic printing articles
Prohibited
 January 1, 2022
5 Adhesives and sealants
 Prohibited
 January 6, 2025

¹Exemptions:

  • Hydraulic fluids for aviation or military
  • Lubricants and grease
  • New and replacement parts for motor and aerospace vehicles
  • Manufacture of cyanoacrylate adhesives in closed systems
  • Specialized engine air filters for locomotive and marine applications
  • Plastic for recycling from PIP (3:1)-containing products or articles
  • Finished goods or articles made of plastic recycled from PIP (3:1)-containing products or articles

²Downstream notification requirements, including language in safety data sheets (SDSs) or labels for PIP (3:1) or PIP (3:1)-containing products

Table 3. Phenol, isopropylated phosphate (3:1) (PIP, 3:1)

Environmental Protection Agency, 86 FR 911, Final Rule, January 6, 2021
40 CFR Part 751 'Pentachlorothiophenol (PCTP); Regulation of persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic chemicals under TSCA Section 6(h)
Entry
 		Scope Requirement Effective Date
1 Manufacturing and processing of PCTP or PCTP-containing products or articles Prohibited unless concentrations are ≤ 1%
 March 8, 2021
2 Manufacturers, processers and distributors of PCTP or PCTP-containing products or articles to maintain ordinary business records related to compliance with the prohibitions/restrictions and other provisions in § 751.411 Record keeping for three years after record has been generated March 8, 2021
3 Distribution of PCTP or PCTP-containing products or articles Prohibited unless concentrations are ≤ 1%
 January 6, 2022

Table 4. Pentachlorothiophenol (PCTP)

Environmental Protection Agency, 86 FR 922, Final Rule, January 6, 2021
40 CFR Part 751 'Hexachlorobutadiene (HCBD); Regulation of persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic chemicals under TSCA Section 6(h)
Entry Scope Requirement Effective Date
1 Manufacturing, processing and distribution of HCBD or HCBD-containing products or articles¹
 Prohibited
 March 8, 2021
2 Manufacturers, processers and distributors of HCBD or HCBD-containing products or articles to maintain ordinary business records related to compliance with the prohibitions/restrictions and other provisions in § 751.413 Record keeping for three years after record has been generated March 8, 2021

1Exemptions:

  • Unintentional production of HBCD as a byproduct in the manufacture of chlorinated solvents
  • Processing and distribution of HBCD for burning as a waste fuel

Table 5. Hexachlorobutadiene (HCBD)

SGS is committed to providing information abut development in regulations for consumer products as complimentary services. Through a global network of laboratories, SGS provides a wide range of services including physical/mechanical testing, analytical testing and consultancy work for technical and non-technical parameters applicable to a comprehensive range of consumer products. In the end, it's only trusted because it's tested. Contact us for more information or visit our website.

For enquiries, please contact:

Hingwo Tsang
Global Information and Innovation Manager
t: (+852) 2774 7420

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2021 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided 'as is' and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 11:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SGS AG
10:38aSGS : US EPA Issues Final Rules for Five Hazardous Substances Under TSCA
PU
05:27aSGS : France requires higher filtration efficiency for face covering masks
PU
02/09SGS : Nepal Launches National Single Window and Nepal Trade Information Portal w..
PU
02/09SGS : Rolls Out Food Safety Measurement Program
MT
02/09US LEGISLATIVE DEVELOPMENTS : PFAS in Consumer Goods
PU
02/08SGS : Launches New Program – Winning Food Safety Culture
PU
02/05SGS : Joins RLP AgroScience to Expand Testing Services
MT
02/05U.S. LEGISLATION UPDATES : Flame Retardants in Consumer Products
PU
02/05SGS : Taiwan Amends Inspection Requirements for Textile Goods
PU
02/05SGS : Tema LNG Selects SGS to Inspect Their New Floating Regasification Unit (FR..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 675 M 6 369 M 4 599 M
Net income 2020 490 M 550 M 397 M
Net Debt 2020 1 669 M 1 873 M 1 353 M
P/E ratio 2020 42,4x
Yield 2020 2,79%
Capitalization 20 565 M 23 012 M 16 666 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,92x
EV / Sales 2021 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 89 098
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart SGS AG
Duration : Period :
SGS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 2 634,51 CHF
Last Close Price 2 723,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 10,2%
Spread / Average Target -3,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Dominik de Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Petros P. Kalantzis Chairman
Christoph Heidler Chief Information Officer
Olivier Merkt SVP-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SGS AG1.99%23 012
SQUARE, INC.18.60%116 396
FISERV, INC.-0.36%76 061
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-5.64%60 645
CINTAS CORPORATION-1.17%36 691
AFTERPAY LIMITED28.90%33 469
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ