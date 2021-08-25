Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  SGS AG
  News
  Summary
    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS AG

(SGSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SGS : in the Netherlands Can Now Conduct Trace Gas Analyses

08/25/2021 | 02:14am EDT
We are pleased to announce that SGS in Vlissingen (Flushing), Netherlands has expanded its capabilities and is now able to conduct trace gas analyses for companies operating with chemical gases.

Contact us

The 350 m2 laboratory, active in the port of Vlissingen for over 40 years, is both ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 accredited. It specializes in the testing of liquified petroleum gases (LPG), chemical gases and petrochemicals. GC, GC/MS, XRF and Coulometry/UV equipment are also available.

Recently, the laboratory expanded its testing scope and is now capable of detecting low parts per billion (ppb) levels of arsine, phosphine, carbonyl sulfide and hydrogen sulfide present in C2, C3 and C4 hydrocarbons. The site offers 24/7/365 analysis and reporting, with rapid turnaround times.

Why are trace gas analyses and testing so valuable?

Arsine and phosphine are extremely damaging to downstream catalysts in hydrocarbon processing. Even low ppb levels in the ethylene and propylene streams can potentially poison the precious metal catalyst in polymer plants, while sulfur species (such as carbonyl sulfide and hydrogen sulfide) are notorious for their corrosiveness and impact on the environment.

In cooperation with a key supplier, we have developed an analytical method to mitigate these issues and meet industry needs. The SGS laboratory in Vlissingen now has the ability to detect low levels (ppb) of such contaminants - a service unique to the region. Olefin producers can use this new service to identify impurities present and mitigate risk when sourcing and managing their feedstocks and process performance.

To ensure that sample integrity is maintained during sampling and transportation, the laboratory provides Sulfinert© coated and certified steel cylinders along with shockproof transportation cases and can arrange transportation of the dangerous good to and from any place on the globe.

For further information, please contact:

Jasper Verkuil
Natural Resources
Oil, Gas & Chemical Commodities
Oil, Gas & Chemical Analytical Services
Business Unit Manager - Branch Vlissingen

Join our Natural Resources Social Media Hub

About SGS

We are SGS - the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. Our 93,000 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
