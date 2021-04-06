Log in
SGS : An Industry First – SGS Launches New Comprehensive Testing Protocol for Footwear Packaging

04/06/2021 | 02:57am EDT
The innovative testing package, a first for the industry, supports brand owners and retailers, including e-commerce, in delivering packaging that performs well, meets environmental and sustainability standards and ensures consumers receive footwear in prime condition.

John O'Connell, Global Packaging Director, SGS, said: 'It is astounding that, until now, the industry had no available comprehensive testing protocol for its packaging.

'Brand owners and retailers need the assurance that their packaging will be robust enough to meet all the demands of storage, transit and display and that, ultimately, their customers will enjoy the box-opening experience exactly as they intended.

'Our new, testing protocol supports the industry to deliver just that, whilst helping organizations to protect their brands and gain competitive advantage.'

In its first comprehensive testing method for footwear packaging, SGS tackles the varied demands placed on packaging to withstand the physical rigors of transportation journeys and a challenging retail environment, including the rise in e-commerce.

SGS's Footwear Packaging Protocol testing covers:

  • Physical performance
  • Appearance, color fastness, color/print transfer
  • Sustainability
  • Chemical and regulatory requirements
  • Consumer & 'shopability'
  • ISTA transit testing

ISTA transit testing, including ISTA 6-Amazon and the Amazon FFP certification process, is carried out across SGS's global network of accredited laboratories. Gaining the Transit Certification mark demonstrates to carriers that packaging will provide the correct level of protection and services. Testing includes:

  • Environmental (temperature extremes, UV etc.)
  • Shock
  • Vibration
  • Compression
  • Impact
  • Moisture
  • Forklift and clamping testing

To ensure the quality and consistency of packaging components, organizations can also demonstrate manufacturing quality by gaining a Certificate of Analysis (COA) from SGS. In addition, consumer and 'shopability' testing provides insight into whether packaging meets consumer expectations and offers insights into consumer reaction to the box-opening-experience.

About SGS Packaging Testing Services

From its unique global network of ISTA accredited test laboratories, SGS provides a comprehensive range of packaging testing services to help manufacturers and suppliers ensure their products are effectively protected and presented.

With in-depth knowledge of cutting-edge testing methodologies and packaging regulations, SGS can test packages according to CPSIA, ISTA, TAPPI, ASTM, ISO, ANSI, UN/DOT, TPCH and REACH.

For more information, please contact:

Paul Bridge
Deputy Vice President
Global Footwear and Leather
t: +44 (0) 784 157 0250

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 89,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 06:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
