SGS AG

SGS AG

(SGSN)
SGS : Approved by The Microfibre Consortium (TMC) as its First Third-Party Laboratory Member

04/09/2021 | 04:10am EDT
The textile industry has become increasingly aware of the issue of fiber fragmentation and its potential as a serious environmental polluter. The goal of TMC, founded in 2018, is to facilitate the development of practical solutions for the industry to minimize fiber fragmentation and its release into the environment from textile manufacturing and through the product life cycle.

The collaboration with SGS will provide TMC's brand, retail and supplier members with bespoke support and standardized testing services. Utilizing its global network of testing laboratories, including Hong Kong, Shanghai and Taipei City, members will gain access to our testing services to help them understand the requirements, whilst demonstrating their environmental responsibility and improving sustainability along the supply chain.

Yvonne Tse, Vice President - Global Softlines, SGS, said: 'We are delighted to become TMC's first approved third party laboratory and welcome the opportunity it brings to work collaboratively with TMC members, and the wider textile and apparel industry, to support them in taking the practical steps needed to accelerate reductions in fiber fragmentation.'

About SGS Softlines

SGS offers a wide range of services to the softlines and accessories industry, at every stage of the value chain, with services to help them meet the requirements of regulators, distributors, retailers and consumers around the world.

SGS helps to ensure the quality, safety and sustainability of products, and their mode of distribution, to satisfy regulatory requirements as well as the demands of the market. Its softlines and accessories services cover:

  • Textiles and clothing
  • Shoes (and other footwear)
  • Bags and accessories
  • Jewelry
  • Linens and towels
  • PPE

Find out more at www.sgs.com/softlines

For further information, please contact:

Louann Spirito
Sr Director, Softlines
SGS North America Inc.
t: +1 (201) 658 4787

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 89,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 08:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
