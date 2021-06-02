SGS : Moldova Revises List of Toy Safety Standards

Moldova has published its latest list of toy safety standards for presumption of conformity with the nation's Technical Regulation on toy safety. These became effective on May 30, 2021.
SAFEGUARDS | Toys & Juvenile ProductsNO. 073/21
In 2015, Moldova published Decision No. 808 of October 25, 2015 to approve the Technical Regulation on toy safety (SafeGuardS 70/18). The safety requirements are similar to those in Directive 2009/48/EC, the European Toy Safety Directive (TSD).
In April 2021, Moldova published Order No. 39 of March 31, 2021 approving the latest list of Moldovan and European (EN) standards for demonstrating compliance with its Technical Regulation on toy safety (the Order). The latest legislation repealed the list of standards falling under Order No. 541 of November 20, 2018 and became effective on May 30, 2021.
The list of standards under the new Order is summarized in Table 1.
|
Order No. 39 of March 31, 2021, Ministry of Economy and Infrastructure, Republic of Moldova
List of Moldovan Standards that Adopt European Standards Harmonized with the Technical Regulation on Toy Safety
|
Entry
|
Moldovan Standard
|
European Standard
|
1
|
SM EN 71-1+A1:2018
'Physical and mechanical'
|
EN 71-1:2014+A1:2018
|
2
|
SM EN 71-2+A1:2014
'Flammability'
|
EN 71-2:2011+A1:2014
|
3
|
SM EN 71-3:2019
'Migration of certain elements'
|
EN 71-3:2019
|
4
|
SM EN 71-4:2014
'Experimental sets for chemistry and related activities'
|
EN 71-4:2013
|
5
|
SM EN 71-5:2016
Chemical toys (sets) other than experimental sets'
|
EN 71-5:2015
|
6
|
SM EN 71-7+A2:2018¹
'Finger paints'
|
EN 71-7:2014+A2:2018¹
|
7
|
SM EN 71-8:2018
'Activity toys for domestic use
|
EN 71-8:2018
|
8
|
SM EN 71-12:2014
'N-Nitrosamines and N-nitrosatable substances'
|
EN 71-12:2013
|
9
|
SM EN 71-13:2014
'Olfactory board games, cosmetic kits and gustative games'
|
EN 71-13:2014
|
10
|
SM EN 71-14:2019
'Trampolines for domestic use'
|
EN 71-14:2018
|
11
|
Electrical safety:
-
SM EN 62115:2010
-
SM EN 62115:2005/ A11:2016/AC:2018
-
SM EN 62115:2005/ A11:2016
-
SM EN 62115:2005/ A12:2016
-
SM EN 62115:2010/ A2:2013/AC:2013
-
SM EN 62115:2010/ A2:2013
|
Electrical safety:
-
EN 62115:2005
-
EN 62115:2005/ A11:2012/AC:2013
-
EN 62115:2005/ A11:2012
-
EN 62115:2005/ A12:2015
-
EN 62115:2005/ A2:2011/AC:2011
-
EN 62115:2005/ A2:2011
|
1Limit for climbazole (entry 22 in Table B.1 to Annex B) has been revised from 0.5% to 0.2%. The revision to this preservative was based on the 'Addendum to the Opinion on Climbazole (P64) ref. SSC/1506/13' of the Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS) that was adopted after the publication of EN 71-7:2014+A2:2018
Table 1
SGS offers a wide range of services to ensure that your products comply with the EU Toy Safety Directive. We offer training, safety/risk assessment, technical documentation check, labelling review, testing according to harmonized standards, SVHC screening, inspections and audits. We operate the world's largest network of toy experts and testing facilities - around 20 toy laboratories worldwide, including 3 EU Notified Bodies (France, Germany and Netherlands). In the end, it's only trusted because it's tested. Contact us for more information or visit our website.
For enquiries, please contact:
Hingwo Tsang
Global Information and Innovation Manager
t: (+852) 2774 7420
Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!
Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry
© SGS Group Management SA - 2021 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided 'as is' and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.
Disclaimer
SGS SA published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 04:32:00 UTC.