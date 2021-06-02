SGS : Moldova Revises List of Toy Safety Standards

Moldova has published its latest list of toy safety standards for presumption of conformity with the nation's Technical Regulation on toy safety. These became effective on May 30, 2021.

In 2015, Moldova published Decision No. 808 of October 25, 2015 to approve the Technical Regulation on toy safety (SafeGuardS 70/18). The safety requirements are similar to those in Directive 2009/48/EC, the European Toy Safety Directive (TSD).

In April 2021, Moldova published Order No. 39 of March 31, 2021 approving the latest list of Moldovan and European (EN) standards for demonstrating compliance with its Technical Regulation on toy safety (the Order). The latest legislation repealed the list of standards falling under Order No. 541 of November 20, 2018 and became effective on May 30, 2021.

The list of standards under the new Order is summarized in Table 1.

Order No. 39 of March 31, 2021, Ministry of Economy and Infrastructure, Republic of Moldova

List of Moldovan Standards that Adopt European Standards Harmonized with the Technical Regulation on Toy Safety Entry Moldovan Standard European Standard 1 SM EN 71-1+A1:2018

'Physical and mechanical'

EN 71-1:2014+A1:2018

2 SM EN 71-2+A1:2014

'Flammability'

EN 71-2:2011+A1:2014

3 SM EN 71-3:2019

'Migration of certain elements'

EN 71-3:2019

4 SM EN 71-4:2014

'Experimental sets for chemistry and related activities'

EN 71-4:2013

5 SM EN 71-5:2016

Chemical toys (sets) other than experimental sets'

EN 71-5:2015

6 SM EN 71-7+A2:2018¹

'Finger paints'

EN 71-7:2014+A2:2018¹

7 SM EN 71-8:2018

'Activity toys for domestic use

EN 71-8:2018

8 SM EN 71-12:2014

'N-Nitrosamines and N-nitrosatable substances'

EN 71-12:2013

9 SM EN 71-13:2014

'Olfactory board games, cosmetic kits and gustative games'

EN 71-13:2014

10 SM EN 71-14:2019

'Trampolines for domestic use' EN 71-14:2018 11 Electrical safety: SM EN 62115:2010

SM EN 62115:2005/ A11:2016/AC:2018

SM EN 62115:2005/ A11:2016

SM EN 62115:2005/ A12:2016

SM EN 62115:2010/ A2:2013/AC:2013

SM EN 62115:2010/ A2:2013

Electrical safety: EN 62115:2005

EN 62115:2005/ A11:2012/AC:2013

EN 62115:2005/ A11:2012

EN 62115:2005/ A12:2015

EN 62115:2005/ A2:2011/AC:2011

EN 62115:2005/ A2:2011

1Limit for climbazole (entry 22 in Table B.1 to Annex B) has been revised from 0.5% to 0.2%. The revision to this preservative was based on the 'Addendum to the Opinion on Climbazole (P64) ref. SSC/1506/13' of the Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS) that was adopted after the publication of EN 71-7:2014+A2:2018



Table 1

