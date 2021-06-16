Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. SGS AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS AG

(SGSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SGS : New ISO Standard for the Tourism Industry

06/16/2021 | 01:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SGS embraces the ISO/PAS 5643:2021 standard, which was published by the International Standards Organization (ISO) last month.

All current, relevant SGS solutions, such as the SGS Cleaning & Disinfection Protocol and our broader SGS Hospitality Experience Program, are reflected in the standard's objectives, scope and content.

Prevention Of Spread of Illnesses (POSI) hygiene protocols have always been of paramount importance to the tourism and hospitality sector. Though the current standard arrives over 15 months after the start of the pandemic, it has been necessary to align all existing initiatives to ensure that, in the eyes of employees and guests, the entire tourism sector provides the same level of assurance.

The standard approaches the diverse range of tourist activities, from overarching accommodation schemes to different excursion activities and means of transport, responding to industry players' needs and the challenges of providing safe tourism.

The next step toward standardization is the development of a standard visual identification; the 'European Tourism COVID-19 Safety Seal'. This is currently being developed by CEN (CWA 5643-1 & 2). The introduction of this seal will enable a homogenous visual label that demonstrates a consistent technical approach, although current private initiatives will be able to keep their usual 'beyond the standards' approach for upscale differentiation in the market.

'SGS is proud to help the tourism and hospitality industry through a revision of hygiene protocols and its adaptation to the constantly changing environment and upcoming regulations,' says Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS. 'It is certainly true that SGS has been helping this industry implement excellent standards in terms of hygiene, POSI, H&S, Legionella and fire safety, through our comprehensive SGS Hospitality Experience Program, and some of these risk assessments have adapted naturally to the new requirements, in line with the new standard published by ISO.'

SGS is the leading global risk management services provider for the travel & tourism industry, conducting over 15,000 hotel & excursions assessments per year in more than 50 countries worldwide. We support the industry every step of the way, helping it ensure a safer, more sustainable and more inclusive tourism offering for society.

Companies can achieve excellent scores in the main challenging areas of the industry - safety, health and sustainability - via compliance with the SGS Hospitality Program, going beyond the requirements of the ISO/PAS 5643 standard. This means that, with SGS, they will always be one step ahead.

For further information, please contact:

Gonzalo Escorial
SGS Global Tourism & Hospitality Market Developer
t: +34 680619498

About SGS

We are SGS - the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. Our 89,000 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 05:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SGS AG
01:24aSGS  : New ISO Standard for the Tourism Industry
PU
06/15SGS  : Launches Food Testing Facility in Papua New Guinea
MT
06/15SGS  : Announces the Official Opening of Its New Food Testing Laboratory in Papu..
PU
06/11SGS  : Supporting the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures
PU
06/10SGS  : Maintains Gafta Superintendent Status in 48 Countries Following Stricter ..
PU
06/10SGS  : Expands Mattress Testing Capability in US
PU
06/09SGS Adds Bitumen, Gas And Fuel Testing Services at Canary Island Site in Spai..
MT
06/09SGS  : Provides Fuel Quality Monitoring Program for Cepsa in Spain and Portugal
PU
06/09SGS  : Canary Islands, Spain Site Expands Its Capacity to Include Bitumen Testin..
PU
06/09SGS  : Japan Designates PFOA and its Salts as Class I Specified Chemical Substan..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 184 M 6 876 M 6 876 M
Net income 2021 626 M 696 M 696 M
Net Debt 2021 2 040 M 2 268 M 2 268 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,0x
Yield 2021 2,87%
Capitalization 21 123 M 23 517 M 23 487 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,75x
EV / Sales 2022 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 91 698
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart SGS AG
Duration : Period :
SGS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2 714,13 CHF
Last Close Price 2 828,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 11,4%
Spread / Average Target -4,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Dominik de Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Calvin Grieder Chairman
Olivier Merkt Chief Compliance Officer & SVP-Legal
August François von Finck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SGS AG5.92%23 517
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE26.65%20 202
CENTRE TESTING INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO. LTD.16.81%8 672
CHINA BUILDING MATERIAL TEST & CERTIFICATION GROUP CO., LTD.32.87%1 790
SUZHOU ELECTRICAL APPARATUS SCIENCE ACADEMY CO., LTD.16.71%986
SPORTON INTERNATIONAL INC.-15.49%762