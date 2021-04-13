Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  SGS AG    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS AG

(SGSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SGS : New York State Publishes A Draft Bill on Seasonal and Decorative Lighting Products Containing Lead

04/13/2021 | 04:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York State has issued a draft bill that requires a warning label on seasonal and decorative lighting products which have lead in the electrical cord casing.

SAFEGUARDS | Electrical & ElectronicsNO. 045/21

The U.S. state of New York published draft bill SB 5675 in March 2021. It requires a warning label on seasonal and decorative lighting products sold or distributed within the state if the electrical cord casing of the product contains lead.

The definition of seasonal and decorative lighting products covers portable, plug-connected, temporary-use lighting products and accessories that have a nominal 120-volt input voltage rating. Lighting products within the scope are factory-assembled with 'push-in, midget or miniature screw base lamp holders connected in series or parallel, directly across the 120-volt input'. These products may include decorative lighting such as wired holiday string lights, pre-lit artificial Christmas trees, plants, flowers or wreaths, stockings, stars, candles and light sculptures, among others.

Seasonal and decorative lighting products that contain an electrical cord casing in which lead is used shall bear a warning label with following statement:
WARNING: HANDLING THE COATED ELECTRICAL WIRE OF THIS PRODUCT MAY EXPOSE YOU TO LEAD. WASH HANDS THOROUGHLY AFTER USE.

This Bill will take effect on the ninetieth day after it becomes a law.

Any entity that violates the provision of this warning label requirement shall be subject to a civil penalty of not more than USD 1,000 for each such violation.

SGS is committed to providing information about development in regulations for consumer products as complimentary services. Through a global network of laboratories, SGS provides a wide range of services including physical/mechanical testing, analytical testing and consultancy work for technical and non-technical parameters applicable to a comprehensive range of consumer products. In the end, it's only trusted because it's tested. Contact us for more information or visit our website.

For enquiries, please contact:

Hsin Chen
Technical Manager - Restricted Substances
t: +1 973 461 7950

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2021 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided 'as is' and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 08:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SGS AG
04:07aSGS  : New York State Publishes A Draft Bill on Seasonal and Decorative Lighting..
PU
04/12SGS  : Enabling a Safer World Through Biosafety Services
PU
04/09SGS  : Chemical Solutions Laboratories in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Expand to Inc..
PU
04/09SGS  : Becomes Third-Party Laboratory Member of The Microfiber Consortium
MT
04/09SGS  : Approved by The Microfibre Consortium (TMC) as its First Third-Party Labo..
PU
04/09SGS  : Approved by TMC as its First Third-Party Laboratory Member
PU
04/08Global markets live: CVC, Twitter, Hitachi...
04/08SGS  : Closes Acquisition of SYNLAB Analytics & Services
MT
04/08SGS  : SYNLAB Analytics & Services Becomes SGS Analytics
PU
04/07Labs group Synlab seeks to raise 400 mln euros in Frankfurt listing
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 115 M 6 621 M 6 621 M
Net income 2021 604 M 654 M 654 M
Net Debt 2021 2 015 M 2 182 M 2 182 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,0x
Yield 2021 3,01%
Capitalization 20 421 M 22 143 M 22 111 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,67x
EV / Sales 2022 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 91 698
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart SGS AG
Duration : Period :
SGS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 2 642,76 CHF
Last Close Price 2 734,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 9,73%
Spread / Average Target -3,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Dominik de Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Calvin Grieder Chairman
Olivier Merkt Chief Compliance Officer & SVP-Legal
August François von Finck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SGS AG2.40%22 143
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE24.79%19 608
CENTRE TESTING INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO. LTD.10.67%7 763
CHINA BUILDING MATERIAL TEST & CERTIFICATION GROUP CO., LTD.35.63%1 733
SPORTON INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.02%820
SUZHOU ELECTRICAL APPARATUS SCIENCE ACADEMY CO., LTD.-8.22%765
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ