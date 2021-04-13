SGS : New York State Publishes A Draft Bill on Seasonal and Decorative Lighting Products Containing Lead

New York State has issued a draft bill that requires a warning label on seasonal and decorative lighting products which have lead in the electrical cord casing.

SAFEGUARDS | Electrical & ElectronicsNO. 045/21

The U.S. state of New York published draft bill SB 5675 in March 2021. It requires a warning label on seasonal and decorative lighting products sold or distributed within the state if the electrical cord casing of the product contains lead.

The definition of seasonal and decorative lighting products covers portable, plug-connected, temporary-use lighting products and accessories that have a nominal 120-volt input voltage rating. Lighting products within the scope are factory-assembled with 'push-in, midget or miniature screw base lamp holders connected in series or parallel, directly across the 120-volt input'. These products may include decorative lighting such as wired holiday string lights, pre-lit artificial Christmas trees, plants, flowers or wreaths, stockings, stars, candles and light sculptures, among others.

Seasonal and decorative lighting products that contain an electrical cord casing in which lead is used shall bear a warning label with following statement:

WARNING: HANDLING THE COATED ELECTRICAL WIRE OF THIS PRODUCT MAY EXPOSE YOU TO LEAD. WASH HANDS THOROUGHLY AFTER USE.

This Bill will take effect on the ninetieth day after it becomes a law.

Any entity that violates the provision of this warning label requirement shall be subject to a civil penalty of not more than USD 1,000 for each such violation.

SGS is committed to providing information about development in regulations for consumer products as complimentary services. Through a global network of laboratories, SGS provides a wide range of services including physical/mechanical testing, analytical testing and consultancy work for technical and non-technical parameters applicable to a comprehensive range of consumer products. In the end, it's only trusted because it's tested. Contact us for more information or visit our website.

For enquiries, please contact:

Hsin Chen

Technical Manager - Restricted Substances

t: +1 973 461 7950

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2021 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided 'as is' and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.