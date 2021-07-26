Smart Warehouse: Enabling a Safer World

In the fifth part of our six-part video series on the impact of our services on society, we take a look at our Smart Warehouse Solution, and how it helps us to deliver our purpose of enabling a better, safer and more interconnected world.
Watch Gennadiy Shulga, Natural Resources Business Development Manager, explain how Smart Warehouse enables a safer world by protecting grain stores from contamination.
