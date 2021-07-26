Log in
    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS AG

(SGSN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 07/26 05:45:22 am
2902 CHF   -0.85%
05:08aSMART WAREHOUSE : Enabling a Safer World
PU
07/23SGS : State of Minnesota, USA, Bans PFAS in Food Packages
PU
07/22SGS : Are Biosimilars Yet to Fulfill Their True Potential?
PU
Smart Warehouse: Enabling a Safer World

07/26/2021 | 05:08am EDT
In the fifth part of our six-part video series on the impact of our services on society, we take a look at our Smart Warehouse Solution, and how it helps us to deliver our purpose of enabling a better, safer and more interconnected world.

Watch Gennadiy Shulga, Natural Resources Business Development Manager, explain how Smart Warehouse enables a safer world by protecting grain stores from contamination.

About SGS

We are SGS - the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. Our 93,000 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 09:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 292 M 6 846 M 6 846 M
Net income 2021 640 M 696 M 696 M
Net Debt 2021 1 921 M 2 090 M 2 090 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,1x
Yield 2021 2,80%
Capitalization 21 862 M 23 749 M 23 789 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,78x
EV / Sales 2022 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 92 143
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart SGS AG
Duration : Period :
SGS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 2 927,00 CHF
Average target price 2 773,65 CHF
Spread / Average Target -5,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Dominik de Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Calvin Grieder Chairman
Olivier Merkt Chief Compliance Officer & SVP-Legal
August François von Finck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SGS AG9.63%23 309
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE49.93%21 958
CENTRE TESTING INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO. LTD.-3.22%8 944
PONY TESTING CO., LTD.77.94%1 861
CHINA BUILDING MATERIAL TEST & CERTIFICATION GROUP CO., LTD.30.62%1 195
SUZHOU ELECTRICAL APPARATUS SCIENCE ACADEMY CO., LTD.14.07%993