Toy Updates: December 2021

New coin and button battery requirements

Consumer Compact|Toys and Juvenile Products

In this issue we answer the following key questions:

Coin and button cell batteries are shiny, smooth and small. When lying around they are attractive for children to swallow. This applies not only for young children who explore everything by mouthing, but also for older children, who may see them as candy or just as interesting to try to taste or swallow. Once in the body they can cause severe damage and chemical burns. Several injuries and fatalities have been caused by children swallowing coin or button cell batteries.

Requirements for button and coin cell batteries can be found in the global standard IEC 62115:2017 and its European counterpart EN IEC 62115:2020.

There are two main concerns:

Battery containers containing button or coin cell batteries should not be accessible to children. The use of a tool is required to access them How to alert caretakers to the dangers of small batteries. Warnings are required to inform them what to do in the event of a child swallowing coin or button cell batteries

Coin batteries are more powerful lithium batteries. They are more dangerous and therefore the mandatory warnings are more stringent. Coin batteries are wider and slimmer like a coin (examples include 3V CR2025, CR2032 and CR2450). Button batteries have a narrower diameter and are thicker, more like a button (an example is 1.5V LR44 alkaline battery).

In the European Union we currently have a transitional period during which both the old and the new versions of the standard can be used. A transitional period is intended for economic operators to modify their products and instructions, warning them to comply with the new requirements. The transitional period ends February 21, 2022.

To learn more about how SGS can help you place safe and compliant toys on your target markets, please visit SGS Toys.

For more information, please contact:

Global Marketing Team

Connectivity & Products

t: +852 2204 8378

www.sgs.com/toys