World Accreditation Day 2021: Supporting the Implementation of the SDGs

SGS will join organizations around the world to celebrate World Accreditation Day (#WAD2021) on June 9, 2021.

Established by the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC), World Accreditation Day is a global initiative to promote the value of accreditation.

WAD 2021 will focus on how accreditation can be used to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The 17 SDGs address global challenges such as poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation and justice. They provide a blueprint for achieving a better and more sustainable future. Accreditation can support the implementation of the SDGs by promoting the wellbeing of people, facilitating economic development and ensuring that our environment is protected.

At SGS, we support the implementation of the SDGs by helping organizations develop more sustainable business practices. Our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Assurance Solutions enable companies to grow sustainably, so they can mitigate risks while becoming more attractive to investors. Our portfolio of solutions includes three service categories:

ESG Verified: third party risk evaluation, due diligence, data verification and report assurance

ESG Optimized: advisory services for improved ESG disclosures or processes, management and performance

ESG Certified: performance evaluation based on SGS ESG criteria, leading to the issuance of an ESG Certificate

Jeffrey McDonald, Executive Vice President, Knowledge Solutions at SGS, says, 'As the world's leading certification provider and the provider of the world's most comprehensive range of sustainability services, we are committed to helping organizations establish safer, more efficient processes and reduce supply chain risks. Our innovative ESG Assurance Solutions, which are aligned with the SDGs, help organizations to meet their sustainability goals.'

