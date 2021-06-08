Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. SGS AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS AG

(SGSN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 06/08 07:55:35 am
2797 CHF   +0.87%
07:33aWORLD ACCREDITATION DAY 2021 : Supporting the Implementation of the SDGs
PU
06/07SGS  : EU Restricts Aniline in Certain Toys
PU
06/07SGS  : New Filtration Laboratory Opens in Suzhou, China
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

World Accreditation Day 2021: Supporting the Implementation of the SDGs

06/08/2021 | 07:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SGS will join organizations around the world to celebrate World Accreditation Day (#WAD2021) on June 9, 2021.

Established by the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC), World Accreditation Day is a global initiative to promote the value of accreditation.

WAD 2021 will focus on how accreditation can be used to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The 17 SDGs address global challenges such as poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation and justice. They provide a blueprint for achieving a better and more sustainable future. Accreditation can support the implementation of the SDGs by promoting the wellbeing of people, facilitating economic development and ensuring that our environment is protected.

SGS ESG Assurance Solutions

At SGS, we support the implementation of the SDGs by helping organizations develop more sustainable business practices. Our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Assurance Solutions enable companies to grow sustainably, so they can mitigate risks while becoming more attractive to investors. Our portfolio of solutions includes three service categories:

  • ESG Verified: third party risk evaluation, due diligence, data verification and report assurance
  • ESG Optimized: advisory services for improved ESG disclosures or processes, management and performance
  • ESG Certified: performance evaluation based on SGS ESG criteria, leading to the issuance of an ESG Certificate

Jeffrey McDonald, Executive Vice President, Knowledge Solutions at SGS, says, 'As the world's leading certification provider and the provider of the world's most comprehensive range of sustainability services, we are committed to helping organizations establish safer, more efficient processes and reduce supply chain risks. Our innovative ESG Assurance Solutions, which are aligned with the SDGs, help organizations to meet their sustainability goals.'

To learn more about World Accreditation Day 2021, please visit the ILAC website.

For further information, please contact:

Anna Amato
Senior Manager, Marketing Global & NAM
Knowledge
t: +201 508 3029

About SGS

We are SGS - the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. Our 89,000 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 11:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SGS AG
07:33aWORLD ACCREDITATION DAY 2021 : Supporting the Implementation of the SDGs
PU
06/07SGS  : EU Restricts Aniline in Certain Toys
PU
06/07SGS  : New Filtration Laboratory Opens in Suzhou, China
PU
06/07SGS  : State of Nevada, USA, Regulates PFAS and Flame Retardants in Certain Cons..
PU
06/04SGS  : State of Nevada, USA, Regulates PFAS and Flame Retardants in Certain Cons..
PU
06/02SGS Offers Fuel Monitoring Services to Shell Russia
MT
06/02SGS  : New Connectivity & Products Webinar Portal Launches
PU
06/02SGS  : EU Publishes Latest List of Standards for Presumption of Conformity with ..
PU
06/02SGS  : Provides Fuel Quality Monitoring Program for Shell Russia
PU
06/02SGS  : Moldova Revises List of Toy Safety Standards
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 128 M 6 833 M 6 833 M
Net income 2021 622 M 694 M 694 M
Net Debt 2021 2 033 M 2 267 M 2 267 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,4x
Yield 2021 2,95%
Capitalization 20 712 M 23 088 M 23 098 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,71x
EV / Sales 2022 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 91 698
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart SGS AG
Duration : Period :
SGS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2 670,03 CHF
Last Close Price 2 773,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target -3,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Dominik de Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Calvin Grieder Chairman
Olivier Merkt Chief Compliance Officer & SVP-Legal
August François von Finck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SGS AG3.86%23 088
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE21.38%19 427
CENTRE TESTING INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO. LTD.19.84%8 568
CHINA BUILDING MATERIAL TEST & CERTIFICATION GROUP CO., LTD.34.87%1 778
SUZHOU ELECTRICAL APPARATUS SCIENCE ACADEMY CO., LTD.20.06%1 009
SPORTON INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.13%784