World Standards Day 2021: Standards for SDGs, Our Shared Vision for a Better World

10/12/2021 | 06:42am EDT
On October 14, 2021, members of the World Standards Cooperation (WSC) the International Electrical Commission (IEC), International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and International Telecommunication Union (ITU) will celebrate World Standards Day.

An initiative of the WSC, World Standards Day has been celebrated since 1970. The theme for this year is "SDGs, Our Shared Vision for a Better World."

The 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are at the heart of the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which provides "a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future." Recent disasters, including the global pandemic, have revealed how essential the SDGs are for making our societies and our planet more resilient. World Standards Day 2021 showcases how international standards are contributing to the achievement of the SDGs.

How does SGS support the SDGs?

SGS has decades of experience offering ISO certification and training services for virtually all industries, ensuring that products meet or exceed ISO requirements. Many of the ISO standards that we support contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals.

For example, we promote the transition to clean energy, contributing to SDG 13: Climate Action, thorough our certification services for ISO 50001 Energy Management Systems and ISO 14064 Greenhouse Gas Accounting and Verification.

ISO 14001 Environmental Management Systems helps to improve conditions in built environments, contributing to SDG 13 as well as SDG 3: Good Health and Wellbeing, SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities and other sustainable development goals.

Additionally, our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Data Advisory and Assurance services help public and private organizations to mobilize their financial flows, enabling them to direct resources to adapting to changing conditions and working toward the SDGs.

Jeffery McDonald, EVP Knowledge at SGS, says: "The world's environment and its societies are increasingly under threat from issues such as climate change, deforestation and lack of access to clean, affordable resources. We are proud that our certification services are helping organizations to contribute to the SDGs and so mitigate these threats."

Discover our certification solutions

For further information, please contact:

Babette Hughes
KN Marketing Manager
t: +44 (0) 7874 867 836

About SGS

We are SGS - the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. Our 93,000 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 10:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
