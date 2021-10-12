World Standards Day 2021: Standards for SDGs, Our Shared Vision for a Better World

On October 14, 2021, members of the World Standards Cooperation (WSC) the International Electrical Commission (IEC), International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and International Telecommunication Union (ITU) will celebrate World Standards Day.

An initiative of the WSC, World Standards Day has been celebrated since 1970. The theme for this year is "SDGs, Our Shared Vision for a Better World."

The 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are at the heart of the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which provides "a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future." Recent disasters, including the global pandemic, have revealed how essential the SDGs are for making our societies and our planet more resilient. World Standards Day 2021 showcases how international standards are contributing to the achievement of the SDGs.

SGS has decades of experience offering ISO certification and training services for virtually all industries, ensuring that products meet or exceed ISO requirements. Many of the ISO standards that we support contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals.

For example, we promote the transition to clean energy, contributing to SDG 13: Climate Action, thorough our certification services for ISO 50001 Energy Management Systems and ISO 14064 Greenhouse Gas Accounting and Verification.

ISO 14001 Environmental Management Systems helps to improve conditions in built environments, contributing to SDG 13 as well as SDG 3: Good Health and Wellbeing, SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities and other sustainable development goals.

Additionally, our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Data Advisory and Assurance services help public and private organizations to mobilize their financial flows, enabling them to direct resources to adapting to changing conditions and working toward the SDGs.

Jeffery McDonald, EVP Knowledge at SGS, says: "The world's environment and its societies are increasingly under threat from issues such as climate change, deforestation and lack of access to clean, affordable resources. We are proud that our certification services are helping organizations to contribute to the SDGs and so mitigate these threats."

