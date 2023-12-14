In a new interview with Sourcing Journal, Dr. Min Zhu, Technical Director, Softlines, talks about the need for a circular economic model in fashion, the complexities surrounding implementation and the solutions available.

With the realization that a linear economic model is no longer sustainable, the fashion industry is now looking at a circular model. However, implementation is difficult, requiring visibility, traceability and verification tools to analyze both corporate and product carbon footprints. In addition, companies require access to expert knowledge to respond correctly to findings and enable the development of more sustainable products.

Conducted by Lauren Parker, Director of SJ and FMG Studios, the interview with Dr. Zhu covers all aspects of circularity and answers the questions:

What is circular fashion and how has it evolved?

What approaches are available to fashion companies in terms of material selection and verification when embracing circularity?

Why should companies adopt life cycle assessment (LCA) for their products?

Why has chemical and biological recycling gained wider attention and more investment?

Why is chemical management important in supply chains?

What do EU digital product passports mean for companies and how can they prepare for them?

How can you avoid greenwashing when choosing product certification?

The interview offers a holistic understanding of the subject, with valuable insights and guidance to support businesses on how to implement circular solutions into their value chains.

