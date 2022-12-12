Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. SGS SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS SA

(SGSN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:49 2022-12-12 am EST
2153.00 CHF   -1.01%
08:34aDow Jones Sustainability Index : SGS Regains Industry Leading Position
PU
12/09SGS Emissions Reduction Goals Get Science Based Targets Initiative Certification
MT
12/09Sgs : Net-zero Target Approved by the Science Based Target initiative
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dow Jones Sustainability Index: SGS Regains Industry Leading Position

12/12/2022 | 08:34am EST
SGS has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World and Europe. This is the ninth consecutive year that we are among the top-performing companies. Furthermore, we are proud to have ranked in the first position of the S&P Global's 2022 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) for the professional services industry, scoring 87/100 (as of December 12, 2022).

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index represents the most sustainable companies, as determined by S&P Global through its CSA. In the case of the DJS World Index, it includes the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global BMI based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS, said: "Following the approval of our science-based net-zero target, the inclusion in the DJSI World and Europe as leaders in our sector underlines our commitment to enabling a better, safer and more interconnected world. We aim to be a benchmark in sustainability, so that industry standards are raised, behavior changes and the impact on our planet is reduced."

Attachments

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 13:33:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 727 M 7 214 M 7 214 M
Net income 2022 625 M 670 M 670 M
Net Debt 2022 2 117 M 2 271 M 2 271 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,6x
Yield 2022 3,70%
Capitalization 16 294 M 17 475 M 17 475 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
EV / Sales 2023 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 96 372
Free-Float 80,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 2 175,00 CHF
Average target price 2 409,41 CHF
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Managers and Directors
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Dominik de Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Calvin Grieder Chairman
Olivier Merkt Vice President-Corporate Development
Shelby R. du Pasquier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SGS SA-28.62%17 475
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE-39.17%13 425
CENTRE TESTING INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO. LTD.-17.19%5 381
SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY-63.95%2 395
PONY TESTING CO., LTD.-4.52%1 482
CHINA TESTING & CERTIFICATION INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO.,LTD.-19.79%1 350