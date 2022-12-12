Dow Jones Sustainability Index: SGS Regains Industry Leading Position

SGS has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World and Europe. This is the ninth consecutive year that we are among the top-performing companies. Furthermore, we are proud to have ranked in the first position of the S&P Global's 2022 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) for the professional services industry, scoring 87/100 (as of December 12, 2022).

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index represents the most sustainable companies, as determined by S&P Global through its CSA. In the case of the DJS World Index, it includes the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global BMI based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS, said: "Following the approval of our science-based net-zero target, the inclusion in the DJSI World and Europe as leaders in our sector underlines our commitment to enabling a better, safer and more interconnected world. We aim to be a benchmark in sustainability, so that industry standards are raised, behavior changes and the impact on our planet is reduced."